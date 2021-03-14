Some 40 years ago, I attended a class in Learning and Memory at the University of Minnesota, and boy, did I learn a lot, although now, at 79, I don’t remember much.
Just this: Professor Fox spoke science, a language then new to me. He kept talking about KR, KR, and I would wonder, what is KR?
Finally, I listened long enough to understand the acronym: it stood for “Knowledge of Results.” He meant that, to take effective action, I had to observe results from past behavior, or have a theory about future behavior that I could test. It was an introduction to experimental design: What works, what doesn’t work, and why.
Professor Fox turned the lights back on in that dark brain of mine, which had been trained to obey.
I was raised Catholic, by parents of mainly German (“yes, no, there is no maybe”) descent, my father a career Army officer. My response to anyone older than me, taller than me, or male, was amen and yes sir. I had learned early not to question authority. Almost any kind of authority.
This new Knowledge of Results gave me a different kind of authority, and power: my own. I could pay attention to a behavior, mine or someone else’s, and come to a conclusion about the results of that behavior. Was it hurtful or helpful? It was an aha moment that I began to apply to my life.
When I returned home from that class, I gleefully cut off the overly long laces on my tennis shoes. I was always tripping over them, but it had not occurred to me that I could shorten them. I was so rule bound, I could not consciously think for myself. Next, I tore away all the “do not remove under penalty of law” tags on pillows. It was exhilarating! I felt defiant: ”You’re not the boss of me!”
I considered other ways to change what I could change, and accept or leave the rest. I lost faith in institutions that were unhealthy for me, and left my church and my marriage. I came to see how sexism and racism, those carriers of toxic ignorance, impoverish us all.
We are watching, on a giant global screen, Knowledge of Results in action. No one could have designed, or carried out, the experiment in human behavior now taking place. Science is teaching us, and so is suffering, that laws of nature can’t be faked or ignored. Most of us change our behavior when it is clear that not doing so will bring pain to ourselves or others. But sometimes the response to authority is self-destructive defiance: “You’re not the boss of me!”
Despite warnings, recommendations, and even orders to shelter in place, a pastor conducted services in a crowded church. Contagion spread, he died, and so did a number of his parishioners. A group of friends continued to gather at a McDonalds, maskless. A woman was outraged that she couldn’t find an open nail salon. Authority, even though life-saving, was dismissed.
They ignored the Knowledge of Results, the news that the coronavirus contagion curve is flattened by social distancing. A slower, lower rate of infection meant hospitals and healthcare
workers wouldn’t be overwhelmed by too many patients at once. Contagion could be halted altogether by quarantine.It felt odd: to be united in this fight, we have had to isolate. It was the best defense, according to the doctors and scientists who study pandemics, until tests and vaccines were developed.
This knowledge gave us some power. Vaccines are becoming available and we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel .But relaxing our vigilance now could mean it’s the light of an oncoming train, a COVID resurgence.
Throwing away our masks and ignoring the Knowledge of Results is like deciding it’s spring in Minnesota the first time it hits 50. Put away the parka and the snow boots? Hahaha!
Sherry Machen, Ph.D., is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Family Social Science Program. She lives in Green Valley.