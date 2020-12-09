I am hoping for the Darth Vader N95 mask for Christmas.
First and foremost, I want to thank those who are following safety protocols during this time of COVID-19.
My primary training was in laboratory medicine and microbiology. I am certified as a Clinical Laboratory Scientist and before retiring, held the title of infection control officer for a few hospitals, so am well-versed in infectious disease.
The SAR CoV-2 virus associated with COVID-19 is an incredibly tiny microorganism that can be airborne for extended periods of time and blown around easily. Think of an exceptionally fine powder, then imagine a particle a thousand times smaller than that, invisible to the naked eye or visual microscope. It takes an electron microscope to detect the virus. Even though the particles are small, they are as deadly as any visible danger.
One can be infected with this pathogen by breathing it in through the nose or mouth, and spread the infection to others the same way. It invades the body and potentially destroys cells in all our systems; respiratory, circulatory system and even the brain. We do not know the entire extent of this disease. This is why one who wishes to avoid spreading or being infected by the virus wears a well-made and proper fitting mask when around people outside their household.
Another aspect of disease management is contact tracing, or tracing those people with whom you are in contact, somewhat like “five degrees of Kevin Bacon.” Think of with whom you are in touch, in turn, with whom they are in touch, the contacts to whom they are exposed, etc. It builds fast. If you are in contact with others and they with others, that eventually expands to thousands simply by multiplication. By extension, you are connected to all those.
There is a continuum from very safe to risky behavior. Who wants to be closed in a bunker until everyone else has had the vaccine? Some do but that is unreasonable, so we venture out and take risks. The risks matter, so we are well-advised to be aware of ones we are taking. Outside the risks seem smaller unless a long time is spent within six feet of people without masks. Inside risks can skyrocket for several reasons if there are no masks, lack of social distancing, stagnant air flow and poor air quality. We drink and eat without masks. Talking without a mask carries particles around a room by air flow relative to “air-conditioning,” or ventilation. The virus can spread to a whole room over a short period of time. Theoretically, air quality does matter, but we do not know the actual number of virus particles inhaled for one to be infected. It could only be one of millions.
A HEPA filter can help clear the air to reduce exposure but that is time dependent as well as direct exposure to an unmasked individual. A well-designed mask impervious to the virus particle would be wonderful for everyone to wear but is not feasible at this point, so we must take care of each other by wearing a mask, social distancing, and keeping indoor exposure to a maximum of 15 minutes whenever possible.
The danger of this pandemic is that it is invisible. Large numbers of people have gathered, unprotected, in parts of the nation as the numbers grow exponentially. There are well over 100,000 cases per day now in our country, with over 1,000 deaths per day, and rising. Yet some still believe it is not real, or is a hoax. It is as real as was polio, or smallpox, and as deadly.
About two percent of those who acquire COVID-19 die from it, far more than from the flu at one-half percent. Imagine all of Green Valley being infected, or about 20,000 people; 400 would die. Those are the statistics nation wide, and we have a vulnerable population. Those who survive will have long-term health effects such as COPD, for example.
Relatively soon, a revolutionary vaccine will become available so we can be patient, while mask protected. Make a fashion statement until then. I cannot wait for that Darth Vader mask.
Matthew Boyd lives in Green Valley.