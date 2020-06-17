I have been exercising my power to vote for over 50 years. Every election year you hear, “This is the most critical year to vote.” I believe that phrase has never been as true as it is right now. Our country is facing so many challenges at this moment. We are dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak, massive unemployment, economic and racial injustice, global warming, threats to social security funding, and so much more.
Voting used to be an uncomplicated process. Now we are seeing so many problems. They include: lack of access to the polls, domestic and foreign government interference, deleting voters from voter rolls, and malfunctioning voting machines, just to mention a few issues. There is ongoing debate about which is the preferred method to vote to assure the integrity of our elections. Last week, in Georgia, hundreds of voters were in line for over three hours waiting to cast their ballots. This approach certainly was not respectful of Covid-19 precautions or to the voters in general. In Iowa, they voted by mail with no reported problems. Most research has shown that there is no apparent political party advantage to voting by mail. The most common outcome is that more people are voting. That can only be good for our democracy which is based on representation.
In 1789, our Constitution granted the states the power to set voting requirements. As a consequence,there is no national uniform voting system. The good news is that we live in Arizona. Although there has certainly been some history of voter suppression in our state, all registered voters do have the right to choose to vote by mail. You can access this application from https://azsos.gov/votebymail. For voters who prefer telephoning, call the Pima County Recorder’s office at: 520-724-4330.
As a registered voter in Arizona, you also have the right to support citizen initiatives. There are several important ones that need signatures to support them in order to get onto the November ballot. There will be a drive-through petition signing event at the Good Shepherd Church in Sahuarita on Friday, June 19, from
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will also be the ability to register to vote as well as to register to vote by mail. Please visit https://alliamce4action.org to learn more about the event and the petitions.
It is my hope that you will choose your power to vote and to use the vote by mail option. No one can begin to predict what will happen with the Covid-19 outbreak in the months to come.
Polly Daly lives in Green Valley.