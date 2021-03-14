RE: “The easy life,” March 7, Page A7. This unfortunate, if not pitiable, Opinion Extra betrays the contributor’s limited perspective, self-importance and willful ignorance of technology (Ludditism); and far worse, his unfair condemnation of our modern generations for their “failure” to share his own limitations.
His “thinking cap” bestows a confused and exaggerated concern over mindless task completion rather than the creative thought at which Gen X and onward excel.
Modern smart phones/devices are not phones; they are powerful computers. They are also nodes in a vast worldwide digital network that knits society together in collaboration (mostly for the better, occasionally for the worse). It is hard to believe how thick the atmosphere is with invisible wireless signals that are transmitted and received at the speed of light and are almost magically converted to meaningful information for business, health care, government, the military, education, recreation, vehicles and machinery, and, yes, entertainment.
Besides continuing a legacy of electronic voice communications, smart phones properly used permit problem-solving at a scale previously unimaginable. These devices in fact unfetter the imagination and release it from the tedium of chores like tracking a paper road atlas. Mr. Mike Moore might be surprised to learn that commercial pilots integrate their iPhones into aircraft GPS navigation and flight planning systems and relieve themselves of lugging around heavy briefcases of paper aeronautical charts; and of seeking FAA weather advisories by ordinary telephone.
The capacity of these tiny but mighty computers to help kids think creatively has barely begun. What is lamentable is not a thinking problem. It is a feeling problem. Information richness on the Internet is expressed as “bandwidth,” the amount of data that can be compressed into a time interval (e.g., gigabits per second). Video games process huge amounts of data to effect visual and audio scenarios that are highly realistic. But our human-to-human bandwidth is far richer. In addition to sight and sound our sensory apparatus can detect odors, tastes and touches, and our brains can discern subtle indications of mood and energy. These are the emotional cues you can’t get from a smart phone…at least not yet, even with emojis. So what kids are being deprived of by depending too much on their devices is a maturing ability to empathize with their cohorts.
On the other hand, they may discover that there is nothing in the world their parents brought along that is worth replicating: wars upon wars, racial injustice, poverty, broken homes, broken politics. Who could blame them for wanting to think their way forward with a clean slate? It’s a good bet that the kids will think their way to a better world.
Donald Berk lives in Green Valley.