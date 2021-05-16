As Western Civilization evolved socially and economically, and people become more educated and informed, individual freedom grew and became more widely recognized as central to a person’s (and nation’s) social and economic well-being. Hence, the idea was planted that a sufficiently informed citizenry could, and should, govern themselves through elected leaders and representatives of their own choosing. The painstaking founding of our unique constitutional republic was based on this principle of consent of the governed.
To further establish and preserve our freedom, our form of government was based on a carefully crafted system of checks and balances among the three branches of government and between the individual states and federal government underscored by a Bill of Rights.
In this arrangement, individual freedom was central, government at the federal and state levels being designed to perform only those essential services and functions that could not be performed at all, or as well, by individuals and/or the states, e.g. national defense, regulating interstate commerce, immigration, etc. Since our founding, there has been an increasing encroachment on our freedoms by an expanding federal government aimed to promote the general welfare.
Today, we face increasing challenges to our very foundation as a nation. Government has become increasingly dysfunctional and viewed with growing distrust. Our private institutions have become seriously compromised with politics, not the least of which is the media. A sense of national frustration has resulted which has been rooted in the inflaming of social discord to pursue narrow and self-serving agendas under the broad banner of pursuing social justice — a common theme in revolutionary causes. This cannot continue or we will simply not survive as a cohesive nation of free people. Allowing ourselves to be arbitrarily and capriciously manipulated by those who don’t respect our history and honor our time-honored values can only lead to an authoritarian state if we are not careful.
What will be our legacy to our children if we allow our hard-won liberties and freedoms to be diminished or forfeited? Are we willing to place blind trust in government? Are we willing to permit our institutions to become increasingly politicized?
If it is freedom that we value above all else to further our individual and collective welfare, we must be relentless in fighting for it by being continually vigilant of elitist efforts to “enslave” us to their will. As Benjamin Franklin warned years ago: “They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty or safety.”