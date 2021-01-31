An insurrection is defined as a coup, a mutiny, a revolt. It is an act against an established government.
No matter the terminology used it is illegal as specifically outlined in our Constitution. A fact too many individuals ignored on Jan. 6 as these anarchist’s violated the country they profess to love at the behest of their cult leader. Their actions forever stain the history of this democracy.
It is beyond me how we can make it absolutely clear to Trump followers, to his sycophants, that Donald J. Trump lost the presidential election. The fact is Trump garnered neither the popular vote, nor the electoral college vote. It is over. The election was not stolen. There were no compromised voting machines, no dead people voting. It was a free and fair election as factually reported by bona-fide media organizations again and again.
In 2016, Democrats were told to “get over it.” Though unhappy with the results, those who opposed the election of Trump, who foresaw the danger he presented, did not storm the Congress, and did not threaten lives.
The current situation has gone beyond “getting over it.” It is about recognition and reverence for truth, deference for the results, and veneration for the process.
There must be consequences for illegal actions, acts of domestic terrorism. It is imperative the FBI and regional police departments continue to locate and arrest the insurrection participants. The insurgents must face the penalties for the magnitude of their actionable conduct. Threatening to kill, to loot and steal are not represented in our Constitution. Freedom of speech does not include spewing hate at will, or through illicit action.
Insurrection is specifically spelled out in the Constitution; it is against the laws of this land. No excuses. Accountability — fines, imprisonment — is essential. What former President Trump and his devotees promoted, spewed, pontificated is repugnant. They dishonor our country and its law-abiding citizens.
Members of Congress who supported this insurrection through word or deed must also face consequences including the loss of their congressional seat. Those who’ve spent four years walking a verbal fine line between fact and fiction do not deserve a pass simply because of a convenient fluctuating position.
Mitch McConnell’s response, his insistence the Senate couldn’t return for their impeachment proceedings until after the inauguration was a clear indication of the years his words, his actions have straddled whatever he believed a political requisite.
Those who declare there are mere days left to this administration negate how history frequently repeats itself. No other politician, no other president must be permitted to spout hate and encourage insurgency if we are to retain our republic and the legal freedoms it avails us.
Citizenry’s responsibility is to carefully research would-be candidates before casting a ballot. Our leaders should feel and act obligated to their constituency, not their party. Read authentic publications.
They are not the enemy of the people. No. They are to be held in esteem for displaying truth through the unobstructed window of facts. Watch authoritative, trustworthy news stations who report information accurately, truthfully. Educating one’s self on issues is an imperative.
The truth sets you free, it also keeps you free.
Bette Immel is a retired journalist. She lives in Sahuarita