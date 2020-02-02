The growth of Green Valley has become an emotional issue ever since the GVR Board (not the CEO) commissioned a long-range facility study in 2017. The GVR Board (not the CEO) also approved positioning Green Valley as a “pre-eminent” retirement destination. Both GVR “political parties” are taking a strong stance either pro or against growth in the upcoming 2020 GVR director elections.
The GVR long-range facility study was never intended to be a road map for GVR to follow over the next 10 years, spending upwards of $40 million for new and expanded facilities. It was not the CEO’s personal dream of what GVR should become. The recommendations put forward in the study were based on input from GVR members, based on feedback solicited from members attending GVR art festivals, GVR evening programs, GVR clubs, etc. The study was intended to provide some suggestions on where and how to grow – when GVR is ready.
GVR has over 60 clubs, half of which require “dedicated space” — meaning that they need a permanent space in which to hold classes, provide work space, manage equipment, storage space etc. Many of these clubs have outgrown their existing space. In the last three years, at least 6-8 large clubs have approached GVR’s P&E Committee to request additional space. New clubs are forming each year, e.g. the Needle Arts Club, Music Club, Bicycle club, etc. (Clubs disbanding for lack of interest is unheard of.) But GVR has virtually no more unused space. It must either lease a facility, expand an existing building, or build a new building. These are the hard choices being considered.
Lack of club space is preventing these clubs from adding new members, when club interest is at an all-time high. In the GVR 2020 winter catalog, for example, the GVR Clay Studio offered 11 classes, many of which sold out in the first half hour of registration, and there is a long wait list.
The GVR Glass Arts club needs a permanent home – they currently work out of a room at Abrego North (putting their work away after each session), but their storage area is at the WC (previously it was in members’ garages). The GVR Metal Arts Club works out of two temporary containers in the AO parking lot. The GVR Woodworkers now have upwards of 1,000 members and want to expand their space. The GVR Lapidary club needs additional space. The club’s early focus was on rock hounding and polishing stones, but is now much more sophisticated and includes silver smithing, Lost wax metal casting, dichroic glass, and jewelry making.
In many instances, lack of space has also created ADA issues, with aisles no longer wide enough to accommodate those using a walker or wheel chair, so these GVR members are excluded from participating. The lack of space also translates to serious safety issues – with “escape” exit routes no longer clearly available. Clubs also provide GVR with a steady stream of non-dues revenue, with a portion of all class fees going back to GVR. Clubs are also expected to contribute at least 10% to help offset the cost of expanded facilities.
While club members have a “voice,” GVR members using fitness and aquatic centers aren’t organized as such. But they certainly have increased facility needs. The P&E Committee is currently holding informational forums to help these members organize and put a voice to their needs. Meeting room space is also at a premium. Besides being used by clubs and committees, these rooms are also used by HOAs.
Growth is happening all around us, despite the fact that Green Valley does not have an organization actively promoting and pursuing growth.
The GV Council’s Foundation has as one of its purposes: To steer the economic growth of Green Valley. Their stated goal is to: Oversee and review Green Valley’s economic progress and address its unmet needs.
In the past five years, we have two new area hospitals. Quail Creek is considering adding a second 34,000-square-foot clubhouse to address member needs. Amado has added a Dollar General Store. Sahuarita is adding a 32,000-square-foot tech center to support innovative and technical small businesses. Evidently, few Green Valley residents appreciate that GV’s growth is limited to completing the build-out of homes at Canoa Ranch and Solterra in north Las Campanas. There is nowhere else to expand.
I believe that GVR is ready for growth now!
Carol Lambert has been a member of GVR’s Planning & Evaluation subcommittee for three years.