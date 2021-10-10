With the Democrats controlling the House, Senate and the White House, it is inevitable that we will bombarded with stories about climate crisis and saving the planet. With that in mind, let’s take a stroll down Memory Lane.
In the 1960s, Paul Ehrlich predicted that “man is not only running out of food, he is also destroying the life support systems of Spaceship Earth.” In the 1970s, Life magazine predicted, “In a decade, urban dwellers will have to wear gas masks to survive air pollution.” That is, if we don’t freeze to death first.
“Air pollution may obliterate the sun and cause a new ice age in the first third of the next century…,” according to The Boston Globe on April 16, 1970.
“International Team of Specialists Finds No End in Sight to 30-Year Cooling Trend in Northern Hemisphere” (New York Times, Jan. 5, 1978).
Then came the 1980s, and now we weren’t going to freeze to death. Rather, we would die from excessive heat caused by the “greenhouse effect.” “The West Side Highway (along the Hudson) will be under water. And there will be tape across the windows across the street because of the high winds. And the same birds won’t be there. The trees in the median strip will change… The droughts will get more severe and you’ll have signs in restaurants saying, ‘Water by request only.’”
By now, we could see that the predictions in the 1970s and 1980s were nothing more than fear-mongering, as none of the predictions came true, except, perhaps, for restaurants serving water by request only. Hardly the catastrophe predicted!
Into the 1990s, and the New York Times predicted, “At the most likely rate of rise…most of the beaches on the East Coast of the United States would be gone in 25 years. They are already disappearing at an average of 2 to 3 feet a year” (New York Times, Sept. 18, 1995).
We are now 25 years from that prediction and the beaches are still there.
Rather than admit to their mistakes, the climate change crowd shifted into high gear in 2000. Dr. Davin Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit of the University of East Anglia predicted that “within a few years winter snowfall will become a very rare event. Children just aren’t going to know what snow is.”
However, the Pentagon says that climate change will destroy us. “A secret report warns of rioting and nuclear war. Britain will be ‘Siberian’ in less than 20 years. “The threat to the world is greater than terrorism” (The Guardian, Feb. 21, 2004).
Al Gore predicted that the entire north polar ice cap will be gone in five years. The polar ice cap is still there, both in winter and in summer, and Britain is still lush green. Rather than admit to their errors, the climate change crowd continued to pour gasoline on the fires they started. When 2010 arrived, Prince Charles stated that we have “Just 96 months to save the world. The price of capitalism and consumerism is too high” (The Independent, Oct. 23, 2011). Two years earlier, he said we had less than 100 months to stop a climate change disaster.
“The U.S. Navy Predicts Summer Ice Free Arctic by 2016” (The Guardian, Dec. 9, 2013).
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez predicted the world will end in 12 years if climate change is not addressed (The Hill, Jan. 22, 2019). Other members of the climate change crowd predicted an irreversible disaster in 11 years, 9 years, and 18 months – the latter, Prince Charles again.
So, in over 50 years of predicting climate disasters, from global freezing to global warming to devastating pollution, the only prediction to come true was that some restaurants only served water by request. With this track record, we should totally ignore the climate change crowd, and send them packing.