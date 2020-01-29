In 1732, Alexander Pope coined the phrase, “Just as the twig is bent the tree’s inclined.” The phrase has transitioned into current culture, “As the twig (sapling) is bent, so grows the tree,” or “As the twig is bent the tree inclines.”
The 2015 Iran Nuclear Accord involved Iran, European allies, and the United States. For Iran’s Accord not to enrich nuclear material, sanctions were removed that enabled the Iranian economy to grow and better support the Iranian people. The Accord limited nuclear enrichment by Iran for 10 years and required inspections. The inspections revealed Iran was living up to the Accord’s restrictions.
On May 8, 2018, the president withdrew the United States from the Nuclear Accord and reimposed U.S. sanctions. It was entirely predictable that such actions would further “bend” the Iranian and U.S. relationship and “so would grow” tension and conflict.
Threats and accusations passed between Iran and the United States, oil tankers were attacked as they made their way through the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, and the conflict escalated on June 20, 2019, when Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone. Iran claimed the drone was over its territorial waters while the United States claimed it was over international waters. The president approved and then withdrew a military attack on Iranian radar and missile sites when he learned the strikes would probably result in 150 Iranian casualties. The president halted the attacks 10 minutes before the strike because it was “not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”
Iran also showed restraint when it warned a United States P-8 Poseidon plane with 35 people aboard to move farther off its coast, which it did. Conflict between Iran and the U.S. further increased on Jan. 3, 2020, when the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a missile strike near the Baghdad airport. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Very tragically, on Jan. 8, 2020, shortly after the retaliatory Iranian missile attacks on the U.S. bases, Ukrainian Flight 752 was mistaken for a U.S. plane or cruise missile and was shot down by Iran shortly after taking off from Tehran Airport. All 176 people aboard died. Such tragedies are more likely when “the course of a relationship is ‘bent’” and “so grow” deadly mistakes.
The president was not responsible for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard mistakenly shooting down Ukrainian Flight 752. In fact, Iranian Gen. Hossein Salami said it was such an embarrassingly tragic incident that he wished he had been on Flight 752 and died with the rest of those on board.
The president is responsible for scuttling the opportunity to create a more positive relationship with Iran when he withdrew the United States from the 2015 Nuclear Accord and re-imposed U.S. sanctions on Iran. Key events in the U.S. and Iran conflicted relationship have been: in 1953, when the U.S. joined with Britain to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected government in order to dominate its oil resources; in 1979 when Iran seized of the American Embassy; in 1983 when Iran bombed the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut; and from 1980-88 when the U.S. supported Saddam Hussein in the Iraq-Iran War. It was no small matter that the president scuttled the opportunity to create a positive relationship with Iran when he withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Nuclear Accord and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.
Hopefully, instead, the president would have seized the opportunity to straighten and support the “twig,” so the U.S. relationship with Iran would have grown in a positive direction!
Michael Carlson lives in Green Valley.