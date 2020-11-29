I remember enjoying watching a TV program featuring dance competitions. I was always very impressed by how graciously harmonized and balanced the couples were. The winners were being determined by eliminating the partners who suffered the most missteps. The last couple standing earned the prize.
They achieved their level of excellence through discriminatively attentive efforts in selecting the most suitable companion for their performance. If they were to compete in a Rumba, they would not choose a partner who is a perfect Polka dancer, If they did, it would result in a tumble.
This brings me to the Dance of Life. Surely, the selecting of a dance partner for life deserves as much careful scrutiny as a partner for a dance competition.
Sadly, however, modern culture is motivated more by instantaneous excitement rather than by purposeful objectives. Also, the pressure of time demanded by higher education to qualify young people for their chosen careers requires the use of family planning and the postponement of children. But sensuous desires demand attention — now! Thus, coming to the rescue, the sexual revolution introduced the flirtish “One Night Quick Step” to satisfy sensual desires and ease the social conscience.
Trial marriages provide for instant sexual gratification and permit the postponement of “directing” future family plans. What a “creative” concept! Creative for what? It is a Fox Trot to hell!
Such “directing” summons multiple dances complete with partners and hazardous tempos, ensuring the stepping on toes.
Life’s dance must be in step with God’s tune. It cannot relinquish the requirement that sexual privileges are properly reserved for married couples. In order to assure a smooth Tango for life, couples that are meant for each other must hunger for mutual fulfillment in happiness rather than being driven by personal need for instant gratification. The relationship must be based on mutual faith, conviction, and dedication. In sharing these fundamentals, the partners are lovingly prepared to console, nudge, support and even correct one another when times turn fearsome — they surely will.
A Church dance offers a better chance to find a “Life Dance Partner” than a club or public dance hall.
I always feel an admiring jealousy when couples are being introduced in church, celebrating their 70-plus wedding anniversary. What a royal tune they must have Waltzed to, to guide them home! Bravo!
Bruno Schadler lives in Green Valley.