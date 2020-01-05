My good friend Don Severe believes that impeachment will hurt generations to come (“Impeachment vote will have long-lasting damage,” Page A7, Jan. 1). I disagree. I believe that impeachment of this president was necessary if we are to continue to function as a democratic government.
The facts do not defy reasoning. The definition of High Crimes and Misdemeanors has never been specified. Solicitation of help from another nation to attack a potential political opponent might qualify as a misdemeanor but when military aid, needed to enable Ukraine to defend itself from one of our arch enemies, is withheld to ensure the investigation is accomplished, surely it reaches the level of “High Crime.”
The argument that previous presidents have “gotten away” with worse is specious. In any court of law, such a defense would be laughed at. The fact that President Clinton was not found guilty is a shame and one that many regrets today because it weakened our respect for justice. That we made this mistake in the past is not grounds for repeating it.
The “facts” concerning a booming economy, deregulation, support for the military, foreign leaders, etc., are at least questionable. Our booming economy includes average wages that are lower today than in 1973, 80% of the population living paycheck to paycheck, 140 million Americans are either low income or poor, and about a half-million people are homeless. Further, the booming economy has been bought with an increase in our national debt that is overwhelming and will be a burden on future generations for years to come.
As a retired military man, I also challenge the idea of increased military support. Our chaotic performance in Syria is frightening. Gen. James Mattis, a distinguished military leader resigned as SECDEF because of Trump’s chaotic leadership. The recent pardoning of a convicted war criminal has sent a message to our troops that law and ethical behavior are no longer expected. The military community I know is appalled by this decision.
Foreign leaders do not take this president seriously. Apart from our enemies such as the Russian government, Trump is seen as a laughingstock. Where Putin is concerned, he also is reputed to find Trump humorous. And, he is probably rubbing his hands in glee as he manipulates Trump and announces his new technological developments such as the hypersonic missile which, in full operation could obviate our nuclear defense.
Impeachment has at least sent the message that no one, even the president, is above the law. While it is unlikely that the Trump-worshiping Senate will convict the president, at least a group of legislators distinguished for their inability to accomplish much else, has stood up to be counted in favor of the law.
I join Mr. Severe in wishing good luck to Americans. We certainly will need it as Mr. Trump continues to ignore our laws and basic ethical behavior.
Don Cassiday is a retired Air Force pilot. He lives in Green Valley.