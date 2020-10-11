That great op-ed piece Oct. 4, “Party Platforms Tell the Story,” by Karen Bettridge, got me thinking. How many people have read the 110-page Biden-Sanders Unity Plan (due to a request from my daughter for an interpretation, I read it not once but six times)?
So I took a short survey at the golf course the other day of about 20 or so participants and found that 100% had not read the plan. Now if this is typical then that might explain why Mr. Biden is leading in the polls.
The Democrat platform that they are running on is the Unity Plan and folks this is the most progressive priority of ideas I have ever seen in my 88 years. There are six priorities in the plan: 1. Combating the climate crisis; 2. Reforming the criminal justice system; 3. Building a stronger economy; 4. Providing a worldclass education; 5. Achieving affordable healthcare; 6. Creating an immigration system.
The first 41 pages explain what each priority consists of and then beginning on page 42 each priority has a specific task force of eight to nine individuals that lay out the action recommendations that will accomplish the intent of the plan. Some of the more notable members of the taskforces are: John Kerry, AOC, Eric Holder, Stacy Walker, Karen Bass, Marsh Fudge, Alejandro Adler, Pramila Jayapal, and Marielena Hincapie, progressives all.
The Green New Deal is alive and well in the plan. Mr. Biden mentioned a couple of the recommendations during the first debate: retrofitting 4 million existing buildings and 2 million homes to be more energy efficient within 5 years. The plan also calls for replacing 500,000 school buses with electric driven buses within five years. Recommendations are also to “re-imagine” (another phrase for defund) the police force and create a civilian corps of unarmed first responders as well as “end cash bail.” Recommendations to “transform the suburbs through the AFFH Rule”; repeal “right to work” laws and “expand payroll taxes.” There are recommendations to “ban for-profit charter schools”; to “oppose all voucher programs” and to defund the SOAR Act. The plan recommends allowing illegal immigrants to buy insurance through the ACA; implement “Medicare-for-All” through the “public option” (10 bills by Sanders and Jayapal have been already introduced into the 116th Congress).
The recommendations conclude with the reversal of all the Trump Administration immigration actions; increasing the “global refugee admissions to 125,000”and “develop a global strategy for climate migrants” whatever that is. And the above is just a sliver of the some 48,000 words of the Biden-Sanders Unity Plan.
If you think I might be biased and doubt my words, then I dare you to read the B-S U Plan.
Peter Manley lives in Green Valley.