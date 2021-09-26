I really do scratch my head when I hear what individuals provide as reasons for not getting the COVID vaccine. But the idea that the liberal-left wants to take away our freedoms is, to me, the most ignorant statement I've heard.
Should we eliminate speed limits? Do you enjoy eating out in a smoke-free environment? Do you wear a seat belt? Do you believe we should eliminate laws that protect us against those who would sell us impure, unsafe and fraudulently labeled products? Would you be OK with children still eating lead paint chips? Do you believe you have a right to do with your body what you want while insisting on making laws that make decisions on how someone else’s body must be used? One could give thousands of examples. Any law can be said to encumber the freedoms of someone or some group. Fact is, without government regulations and intervention we’d all be in a world of hurt.
Think what you may, but part of those in our government do care about the well-being of every American. There are those, however, who would rather feed into the fears and fallacies of those who are their base. Those who are more interested in playing to their base in order to get re-elected. Not really giving a horse’s tick about you or your family's well-being.
George Bernard Shaw said, “Beware of false knowledge; it is more dangerous than ignorance.”
680,000 deaths! Add to that the deaths of those who refuse the vaccine who are yet to die. 42.5 million cases in the USA to date. Consider the astronomical cost to the American public for their care in hospitals. It could all have been mitigated.
Everyone has been encouraged to be vaccinated. Those who refuse and do get the COVID virus, always seem to end up in the hospitals, begging for the vaccine. Spending weeks and months on ventilators. Darn lucky if they do survive and often having to live with side effects for the rest of their lives. Yet some die clinging to the misguided information that COVID is not real. How totally devastated would I be if I fought against masking in school only to have my child die because of it.
Would I be in favor of the government and companies insisting on everyone having the COVID vaccines. You bet I would. As an individual needing to take a couple of immunosuppressants each day I worry about those without having received a vaccine, who make a mockery of wearing a mask. Caring not at all that they may well be a spreader.
I guess my advice for those who choose not to be vaccinated is to try the hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin or any other cure you get from Facebook friends. I am beginning to believe that we may not be able to get herd immunity, but we might be culling the herd of ignorance.