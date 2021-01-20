Well folks, it is finally time for the oldest continuing Constitutional Democracy/Republic to fulfill the peaceful transition of Executive power, a sacred tradition for the United States of America for almost 250 proud years.
In the past months since the election, a number of people and organizations in the area have been planning celebrations, including a brief assembly celebrating President Biden/Vice President Harris on the day itself, and also a call for some positive actions, including donations to local food banks, etc. See, for example, alliance4action’s Feed the People.
I note that, among other heartless actions, the previous administration has ended its supplements of milk and eggs from federal supplies, which food banks across the country, facing unprecedented need, have been able to rely upon in 2020 to get needed protein to their clients.
So many innocent people and families have suffered under the cruel policies of the administration being replaced today. We hope for a brighter future for these, our sisters and brothers, starting today.
Unfortunately, the simple, peaceful Freedom of Assembly/Celebration planned in Green Valley for Jan. 20, has been effectively denied by the rise of Seditionistas, locally and nationally, who have been grossly misled and who feel it is their right to physically and verbally intimidate anyone who does not think as they do. Increasing actual intimidation has been occurring throughout 2020, even before the November election.
This appalling development has caused me and other neighbors to not risk the inevitable physical and/or verbal altercations against our neighbors and members today, and to call off our brief assembly/gathering in celebration of democracy in these United States of America.
Americans revel in our Constitutional rights not to have our government interfere with our right to Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Assembly (for protest and celebration). There is a sad and chilling effect on those rights when Americans feel it is OK to physically and verbally intimidate other peaceful Americans.
Indeed, the very symbol of our government, the U.S. Capitol, can be overrun by lawless and “misguided” individuals bent on sedition and interference with normal, legal, Constitutional activities, and, further, overwhelm law enforcement dedicated to protect that symbolic building and the people therein. Even more frightening, evidence is developing that some aberrant lawmakers and even current and retired police and military may have been complicit and encouraging to these perpetraitors. Who among us can feel safe to exercise simple rights in our own community?
It is both sad and infuriating.
So, in solidarity with our new president and vice president, and their administration, we can privately celebrate the inauguration today. And then please continue to do the right thing: work to get back our country’s hallowed goals and traditions, including justice and liberty for ALL, and donate generously now to the food bank of your choice as an Inauguration Celebration — Feed the People.