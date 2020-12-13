Theodore Roosevelt was a great president; no one who has studied American history will take issue with that. He was great because he was just about the smartest guy around, which is always helpful. But more to the point, he valued moral character.
“In the long run," Teddy said, "in the great battle of life, no brilliancy of intellect, no perfection of bodily development, will count when weighed in the balance against that assemblage of virtues, active and passive, of moral qualities, which we group together under the name of 'character’…”
In recent weeks, Donald Trump has completely failed the character test. He has repeatedly attacked our nation's most cherished political tradition — the peaceful transfer of power from one party to another.
"I won the election easily," Trump has repeatedly and falsely declared. "The election was rigged, and we can’t let that happen. The election was stolen by the Democrats. It was a fraudulent election.”
In saying that, he was simply repeating his mantra from his 2016 presidential campaign — if he lost, he said then, it would be for one reason, and one reason only: the Dems would have "rigged" the election.
Yes, Trump lost the election. And just between us, I suspect that he understood that perfectly well Nov. 4. Since then, he has invoked the Trump Golden Rule: "I never lose; it's the chumps who deal with me who lose."
Look at his business career: seemingly endless failures and bankruptcies. Trump Steaks. Trump Airlines. Trump Vodka. Trump Magazine. Trump University. Trump Ice. The New Jersey Generals. Go to the Web and see for yourself. Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts. Trump Entertainment Resorts and so on.
To be sure, Trump has also made huge piles of money over the years. How could he not? His dad got Donald off to quite a start with seed money that amounted to roughly $400 million in today's dollars. Heck, if your folks gave you something like that, I suspect you would have become a billionaire, too.
But Donald Trump was more canny than most of us. He hired lawyers, including the notorious (and ultimately disbarred) Roy Cohn, who structured his deals so that if they failed, other folks would bear most of the financial burden.
But back to the present. Trump lost the election, of course. But he can't admit that. For his entire adult life, he has branded "losers" as the scum of the Earth. No, he — Trump — actually "won," by a landslide. But the Dems stole it.
And in a sense, Trump did win. He has convinced tens of millions of his followers that he handily beat Biden and that the Dems had stolen the White House from him.
In the eyes of his followers he has delegitimized Joe Biden. He admitted as much Dec. 9 when he tweeted, "How can you have a presidency when a vast majority think the election was RIGGED?"
To "Always Trumpers," Biden will be forever The Fake President. Which means the nation will likely have four more years of massive controversy and disruption, rather than healing.
That works fine for Donald Trump. But not for those of us — Democrat, Republican, or independent — who want our great nation back.
Mike Moore is a retired journalist who lives in Green Valley. He can be reached at m-smoore@socket.net.