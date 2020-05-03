In John Lennon’s song “Beautiful Boy,” he reflects on fatherhood and the fleeting nature of childhood. He sings to his son, “Before you cross the street, take my hand. Life is what happens to you when you’re busy making other plans.”
Can you relate? I can. About a year ago I had the opportunity to join a brand-new church in Sahuarita called Madera Church. Started by the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, its leaders had been hard at work for several months, with plans to launch Sunday services at Continental School this fall. And then COVID-19 turned the whole world upside-down.
We were humbly reminded of a Bible verse — “The mind of man plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps,” (Proverbs 16:9). We had “great” plans, but God intended something greater. Our church dramatically shifted gears as we pondered how to minister effectively in light of this unexpected global pandemic. Our pastor, Bill White, responded by posting online services for Good Friday and Easter, and we began giving away free face masks in the Madera Highlands neighborhood in concert with school lunch distributions. We are planning for online Zoom small groups for May. Honestly, none of this was part of our church’s original plan! Proverbs 3:5-6, reminds us to do something simple and often counterintuitive, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take.”
What does this have to do with COVID-19? Perhaps God has altered your current plans to accomplish an even greater purpose. The Bible is full of regular people who were simply available and trusted that God could use them. The Apostle Paul said, “We have this treasure (the Good News) in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us.” God works through people and situations that we would never expect. Now is the time for Christians to share our faith in Christ and trust that He can use our words and actions to make a difference.
But what if you’re not even sure you believe in God? Despite the very real suffering caused by this pandemic in your life, it may be a chance for reflection and reconsidering the hope of the Good News. 2 Corinthians 2:6 assures us, “‘In the time of My favor I heard you, and in the day of salvation I helped you.’ I tell you, now is the time of God’s favor, now is the day of salvation.” Perhaps today is the day to trust in the gift God offered through His Son, Jesus. Know that forgiveness and eternal life can be yours.
Perhaps the shocking disruption we’re all experiencing now isn’t accidental.
Trust that God really does have a plan for you, even when your plans are interrupted.
Linc Brayer is marrried, has three daughters, and lives and works in Sahuarita/Green Valley as a remodeling contractor. He also serves at Madera Church on the Small Groups and Outreach Team. For more info on Madera Church, visit: maderachurch.org.