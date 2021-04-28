Celebrity idolatry is alive and well. The great golfer Tiger Woods can thank Sheriff Alejandro Villanueva of Los Angeles County for the obvious “wink and nod” arrangement to his horrendous auto crash last month.
Tiger got off with nary a careless driving ticket. He took a rental car at double the speed, crossed over into the opposing lane and sailed through shrubs while rolling over several times before coming to rest. When help arrived, he was unconscious with multiple injuries. Oh, by the way, there were no skid marks, which indicated he was not even conscious or in control when he started the event. Do you think that law enforcement would at least be interested if he had an intoxicant in his system?
We know that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department does have the capacity to enforce the DUI laws in their jurisdiction. In one case, a woman crossed the highway, hit someone head-on and killed six people. L.A. County Sheriff’s took a blood draw from the unconscious driver that ended up being 0.015% BAC. Her lawyer lost a motion to suppress the evidence, a blood draw.
Sheriff Villanueva claims that Tiger’s crash was “merely an accident,” and claims, “speed was...maybe a factor in this accident.” Did the car Tiger was traveling in speed on its own or was the person behind the wheel somewhat responsible? It seems Villanueva had his mind made up before it was already investigated.
Villanueva said, “I know there are some saying that somehow he received a special or preferential treatment any, any of some kind, that is absolutely false.”
Villanueva said there was no probable cause, such as open liquor containers or signs of narcotics in the car, that would have allowed investigators to obtain a search warrant to test Woods’ blood for intoxicants. Can’t you at least scratch the surface a bit? Maybe do a blood draw or subpoena the records from the hospital? How about looking at his cell phone to see if it was being used at the time? Better yet, find out what he was doing the past 24 hours. And, don’t forget, Tiger was arrested in 2017 for DUI and reckless driving. In that incident, he was under the influence of prescription pills, a sleeping agent and THC and couldn’t articulate what state he was in. That sounds familiar.
Blaming the vehicle and not the driver is what Sheriff Villanueva is thinking. So what do his investigators do? They executed a search warrant to retrieve data from the black box device in the SUV that Woods was driving. A warrant for the black box, not Tiger’s blood. Unlike the woman mentioned earlier, Woods has his car’s action the culprit of the crash but not the suspicion of what his blood might reveal. Shameful and the law unfairly applied.
Tony Strungis is a retired police chief, accident reconstructionist and Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award Recipient. He lives in Green Valley.