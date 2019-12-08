At the end of the 19th century, Swiss pharmaceutical entrepreneur Fritz Hoffmann-LaRoche found a previously discovered formula for a derivative of morphine that was intended to be more potent as well as less addicting.
At that period, tuberculosis was endemic. It was a disease with no cure. Severe, protracted spasms of coughing, often with blood. Twenty -five percent of deaths in a 200-year period were estimated to be from TB. Morphine was the only effective means to provide relief.
But it was highly addicting.
The morphine derivative Hoffmann-LaRoche uncovered from the 1870s was found to be far more potent and believed to be non-habit forming. He named it “Heroische” — heroic. He patented it under the name heroin.
Unfortunately, it also caused euphoria. And thus was highly addicting.
Was Hoffmann-LaRoche the culprit for the current uncontrolled epidemic?
In the 1980s, a new synthetic opioid, fentanyl, was developed. It was used for numerous procedures including routine colonoscopy.
It was 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, with a strong respiratory depressing quality. But it also provides more euphoria than morphine or heroin.
Fentanyl didn’t cause much problem until a patch form was introduced. The Duragesic patch was considered a better way to provide continuous pain relief for those with constant, severe pain from cancer. A Duragesic “lollipop” was also developed.
Not much was heard of fentanyl until the 21st century. Drug abusers realized it was more potent than heroin and easier to take.
But since the method of making it required chemistry skills, the supply of illicit fentanyl wasn’t great. Then, the Chinese started making it and selling it on the streets of the United States and other countries at a low cost. Most deaths from fentanyl are from imported fentanyl. Its popularity vastly increased when it was realized it made heroin a better sedative and “pain reliever” when added to it.
Since there is no control of the manufacturing of these drugs, the amount of fentanyl added to heroin is often more than enough to kill experienced opioid users, let alone people new to it.
I was in private practice when Duragesic was introduced. Patients had been prescribed it by other doctors. As I had no idea what this drug did outside its use in the hospital, I never prescribed it.
Then, in the 1990s, the “compassionate” era of medicine began. Doctors were heavily criticized for not prescribing, almost on demand, opioids to “chronic pain” patients. “Doctor shopping” became commonplace. When the supply of these doctors ran out, some physicians realized this presented a gold mine. Pain clinics, where patients came from surrounding states, could buy opioids with only a cursory examination, or none.
As I wrote years ago, when Arizona made “medical marijuana” legal, the first 10,000 prescriptions were written by a handful of (mostly non-M.D.) prescribers.
In the 1990s, another major event occurred. Researchers concluded that addiction occurs more frequently in those who took shorter-acting pain killers. A peak of effect shortly followed by a low resulted in people taking more pills than safe.
Recognizing this need, Purdue Pharma developed a long-acting form of oxycodone (Percodan) to meet the needs of cancer patients. “Hillbilly heroin,” Oxycontin, became available. It was marketed to me for its FDA-approved use. But I realize drug reps are judged partially by the sales in the area they cover. Did reps push Oxycontin on those poor illiterate doctors and create the epidemic?
Thus, the drugs that are causing the narcotic epidemic were developed because the public demanded them.
We have convinced the public that marijuana is safe. And that it doesn’t lead to narcotic addiction. But a teenager who doesn’t use marijuana rarely uses harder drugs. Not all marijuana users go on to narcotics. But that obscures the reality of the world around us.
Dr. Charles Barta of Sahuarita retired after 10 years as a medical director for several health care insurers. Before that, he was physician-in-charge of Kaiser Permanente of Colorado and a private internist in Las Cruces, N.M. Reach him at cbar52@aol.com.