Bobby Knight, former basketball coach at Indiana University, was a sore loser. He flew into rages, attacked referees verbally, physically assaulted his players, and once threw a chair across the floor. He was cruel and a bully to reporters and staff.
In spite of this, he was a hero in Indiana because he won games. His teams won three NCAA championships, but it was never enough. Any bad plays or bad calls resulted in a tirades. Imperfection was intolerable. He was eventually fired for aggression against a student.
We all know sore losers. That may include ourselves. Everyone likes to win, and losing can be difficult, depending on one’s competitive desires. People become emotionally invested in their teams winning, even their politicians. It is tribal. There are degrees of sore losing. Extreme sore losers become angry, blame and attack. It is the behavior of a ferociously spoiled child. Most outgrow it. Some do not. They cannot stand to lose at ANYTHING, and will do anything to win. What causes this?
Likely, such actions are rewarded. More likely, it reflects a raging insecurity and poor self-concept that only winning can improve. Losing is the worst fate for some, causing them to feel that they are unworthy failures.
Donald Trump’s emotional makeup is similar to Bobby Knight’s. He was taught to never admit wrongdoing, never apologize, to blame, deflect and lie. Win at all costs. Be a killer. Decency, kindness, empathy, honesty and compassion were not stressed.
We see examples of Trump’s ongoing behavior; everything is done to win and get attention. There is never enough attention. He is unable to accept blame or criticism. Any criticism is Fake News, a Hoax or Witch Hunt. People are called “disasters,” “failures” or “losers,” with a scowl. No blame or responsibilities are taken.
Trump has been involved in numerous legal issues, many of which await him when he becomes a private citizen. Fear of legal consequences may exacerbate his desire to win. Disregarding that, Trump cannot stand to lose because it makes him a loser, the worst thing in his world. He is Bobby Knight, only worse, because his behaviors can affect us all.
Trump began attacking the voting process some time ago, saying that it is fixed, mail-in ballots are ripe with fraud, and that Democrats will steal the election. Fake people will get ballots, there will be forgeries and counterfeit ballots, he says. Statistics show almost no evidence of fraud. Trump may be projecting his own motivations to win by any means onto the dreaded enemy.
This will increase in tone, volume and intensity as we approach Election Day. Whatever happens then, Trump will not accept the results as valid. Whether it is close or he loses by a landslide, he will cry foul and insist upon court involvement, demand recounts and never concede. It would be his most glaring loss, making him the world’s biggest loser.
Imagine the nightmare of a Trump loss. He will throw a monstrous tantrum and rile his supporters to action. It will be nearly three months until the inauguration, which are guaranteed to be chaotic. The transition would not be peaceful.
If he wins, there will be great consternation and our divisions will widen. There will be no attempt at unity.
Given the confusion, misinformation, and paranoia around voting, what can be done? COVID-19 could make in person voting on Election Day problematic. Trump will make mail-in voting a major problem and question results of votes counted after November 3.
Vote early. Request a mail in ballot and either mail it at least 2 weeks early, or physically take it to an early voting location. In some Tucson locations, that begins October 7. Most convenient to Green Valley is the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at 17750 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita. Ballots may be dropped off starting Oct. 19. Actual voting there begins Oct. 26.
For voting questions, call the Pima County Recorder’s Office at 520-724-4330.
Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.