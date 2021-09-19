Paul McCreary (“Think about COVID, the vaccine and others,” Sept. 15) is 100% correct when he says, in essence, that anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists are crackpots. But he’s dead wrong when he states that such theorists are found only in “Trump voting areas.”
I’m not a Republican and I didn’t vote for Trump either time, but for years I’ve been following the so-called anti-vaxx movement. It started long before Trump was elected, and its single most influential leader — indeed, the poster boy of the entire anti-vaxx movement — is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of a senator, nephew of a president, and personal friend of prominent Democratic politicians Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and even (before he became something of an embarrassment to him) Joe Biden.
RFK Jr.’s anti-vaxx activism began with the notion that “vaccines cause autism” (a thoroughly discredited claim), but over the past 18 months it’s shifted focus to COVID-19 vaccines. According to RFK Jr., all the COVID vaccines on the market are potentially lethal and should be banned. Beyond that, he’s said in interviews that both Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates are pushing vaccines only because they stand to personally profit from them. He went on to say that Gates would (somehow) cut off access to money to those who won’t get vaccinated, “allowing them to starve.” Please note, Mr. McCreary, that Q-ANON has no monopoly on nutty conspiracy theories.
But RFK Jr., unlike Q-ANON, is taken seriously among many Democratic voters, particularly Black ones. RFK Jr. has specifically aimed his recent propaganda efforts at the Black community. A troubling NPR report from June 2021, is headlined, “An Anti-Vaccine Film Targeted to Black Americans Spreads False Information.” The film is called “Medical Racism: The New Apartheid,” and it has, unfortunately, had a big influence in convincing Blacks not to get vaccinated.
Just last month, the New York Times ran a story titled, “Why Only 28% of Young Black New Yorkers are Vaccinated,” and many of those quoted sounded like they were mouthing lines from Kennedy’s film. A Black Lives Matter activist from the Bronx, for example, says he doesn’t trust anything white doctors are pushing. And a Black woman from Queens —who, ironically, manages a dental clinic and is supposedly required to be vaccinated —cites “medical racism” as the reason she refuses to be vaccinated.
By the way, the co-producer of the film, a long-time RFK Jr. ally, once claimed in an interview that all viruses, not just the COVID one, are “a hoax, a myth. They don’t cause anything.”
In virtually every major city in the country, Black neighborhoods voted overwhelmingly for Biden last year, but those same neighborhoods have some of the lowest vaccination rates anywhere, despite the unrelenting efforts of health authorities to increase the vaccination rates among minorities. Republicans aren’t the only ones who buy into conspiracy theories.
In the interest of full disclosure, I should admit that I’m a member of the Libertarian Party, a party that has its own share of no-one’s-gonna-mess-with-my-body crackpots. My point is that there are crackpots and conspiracy theorists in every political party, which is a sad fact for all of us but an inconvenient truth for smug Democrats who choose to blame everything they don’t like on Donald Trump.
Jim Duzak is a Green Valley lawyer and author.