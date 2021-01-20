I imagine that most of us have heard the cliché that so-and-so "snatched defeat from the jaws of victory." Well, that may be true of the Democrat Party, with its vote to impeach Donald Trump.
To be sure, Trump was the worst president of the modern era. An ignorant, self-absorbed man, a failing businessman whose astonishing ego and con-man voice captivated enough voters to elevate him to the presidency.
But … by impeaching Donald Trump days before he was to leave office, House Democrats blew it. Did no one recall the words of Abraham Lincoln in his second Inaugural address?
"With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation's wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations."
Lincoln got it right. Winning does not confer the right to be vindictive. After all, our nation is made up of Democrats, Republicans and independents, many of whom are mad as hell these days at the "other guys." Why stoke the anger with impeachment?
The House impeachment vote got very little "buy-in" from Republicans. That was predictable. Meanwhile, the proposal for a resolution of censure offered by Republican members of the House was generally scorned by Democrats as "not enough."
That was short-sighted. The resolution of censure might ultimately have had a big buy-in from members of both parties. A bipartisan vote in favor of censure would have been a boon for the nation.
The resolution of censure was not a cream puff. It is stuffed with condemnatory language, starting with how Trump "repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the Presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by State or Federal officials."
Further, the resolution asserts that Trump bore great responsibility in fomenting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by inflaming the crowd with false statements such as, “If you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore."
Finally, it says that Trump "betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."
Given that, Congress "censures and condemns President Donald J. Trump for trying to unlawfully overturn the 2020 Presidential election and violating his oath of office. . . ."
OK, the resolution of censure does not have the sting of impeachment. Which may be a good thing. Our nation is in trouble. It needs time to heal. By adopting a bipartisan resolution of censure, we might have something of a cooling off period. It might help us "bind up the nation's wounds."
Sadly, the Democrat insistence on impeachment — and a trial, even after Trump has left the White House — seems more like an act of revenge. And, a slap in the face to the tens of millions of people who voted for Trump.
Talk about snatching defeat from the jaws of victory… Do I hear Abraham Lincoln rolling over in his grave at the Democrat-driven impeachment?