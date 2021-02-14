Donald Trump’s second impeachment is unprecedented. Also unprecedented is a vindictive president who baselessly claimed that he had won the election in a landslide, claiming widespread fraud without evidence despite 60 failed lawsuits and losing by 7 million votes. Unprecedented is a president who assembled and riled a hostile mob to invade the Capitol as Congress was constitutionally confirming a newly elected president on Jan. 6. Who could have predicted such actions?
Months before the 2020 election, Donald Trump started beating the drum about a stolen election, saying that was the only way he could lose, as Joe Biden was predicted to win by 10 points or more. Trump relentlessly pounded home the fraudulent election message.
He continued his conspiratorial rantings after the election, proclaiming that he had won in a landslide and that the election was a fraud on America. That accelerated through the Electoral College vote in December. Trump tried everything; Tweets, rallies, even calling the Georgia secretary of state to “find votes.” It was the Big Lie.
As Jan. 6 approached and Congress was to formally count the electoral votes, the more desperate Trump became. He claimed that Vice President Mike Pence should do the “right thing” and overturn the vote, although Pence could not legally do so.
Trump called upon supporters to come to Washington to Stop the Steal. Thousands of his followers, including extreme groups like the Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, Proud Boys and QAnon gathered. Trump stirred them to a frenzy, telling them that they should march to the Capitol and that he would be with them. He was not. He watched it on television.
At the same rally, Rudy Giuliani told them that it should be “trial by combat.” The mob was not told specifically to break into the Capitol, destroy, threaten and cause death, but the intent was clear. Does any rational person believe that the assault would have taken place without the urging of Trump, the law and order president? He will say that he told them to go home. He did, far into and after the riot.
Some have said that Trump had a First Amendment right to stir his followers to a fervor. The First Amendment has limits. Inciting a seditious insurrection is one of those.
Trump read a speech disavowing violence the next day. It was far too late, and far too disingenuous.
After Jan. 6, there was concern regarding further damage Trump might do in the 14 days until the inauguration. There was consideration of the 25th Amendment to remove him. A second impeachment was more realistic given the time. In short order Trump was impeached in the House, mostly along party lines. A number of Republicans, however, in the Senate and House condemned him. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the House, and Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse were notable exceptions from the Senate, among others. Only those worried about political recrimination would see it otherwise.
The argument that the American people are the judges in this matter by virtue of their votes is also specious. There are laws, and courts or Congress should determine who has broken them. Not the court of public opinion, which is politically tribal.
Unfortunately, the judgment in the Senate — responsible for weighing the evidence — is political. Justice is supposedly blind, and if votes were by secret ballot a more objective outcome might occur. The results are predictable, and justice was not a consideration.
Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.