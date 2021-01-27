I took my husband to his scheduled COVID-19 vaccination last week. He’s 77 while I’m 69, so he was eligible and I wasn’t. I went along so that if he had a reaction I could be there and also drive home. (It’s a wife thing.)
So off we went to Banner Hospital/Kino Sports Complex. Heading east on Ajo Way, there was a lighted road sign instructing one to turn left for COVID testing and right for vaccination at the light ahead. As we turned in, we were immediately impressed by how well thought out and prepared the facility was. Traffic cones clearly delineated each turn and there were young people in yellow vests at each stop along the way. Everyone wore a mask and many a face shield as well. It had taken us about 45 minutes to get there from Green Valley.
As we turned into the facility, we noticed signs that stated that an appointment was necessary to receive the vaccination. At the first stop, a young man wanted to know if we had an appointment and Eric showed him the emailed appointment confirmation he received after he registered at the Pima County site on Jan. 15 — a week earlier. Still, the man looked Eric’s name up on a tablet, confirmed he had an appointment and pointed to the line he wanted us to join. There were three long lines of cars snaking slowly and calmly in a progression. Each lane was identical and had identical stop sites and included two large white fabric tents. At this point it was 12:30 pm. Eric’s actual appointment was at 1, but they ask you in your emailed appointment confirmation to come a half hour early, so we did.
We inched along and then came to the first stop where a man came to the car window and asked us who was getting vaccinated, found Eric on his computer and then asked a number of health questions: Had Eric had any symptoms of the virus? Had he tested positive for Covid? A fever? Had he received any other vaccinations recently? Did he have HIV? Or hepatitis? He then asked Eric to sign his tablet in three different places: to acknowledge receiving the Moderna vaccination, a waiver, and permission to charge the cost to his medical insurer.
Then, more inching along in line until it was our turn to enter the “Registration” tent. There, a young woman again verified Eric’s information and gave him a vaccination card showing that he was receiving the Moderna vaccine and giving him a return appointment (Feb. 24) to return for his “booster.” She also asked me if I were receiving the vaccine as well. I told her that, at age 69, it’s not my turn yet. She told us that when they had first begun giving vaccinations at that site, they were amazed at how many people came along with someone who had an appointment and wanted to get vaccinated as well. “That’s crazy,” she said. "You don’t go to a doctor’s office and say, 'I don’t have an appointment but I’d like you to treat me anyway.'”
But then she asked me if I planned to get vaccinated. “Oh, yes,” I said, “I’ve registered online but don’t have an appointment yet. From what I’ve read, it will be in the spring sometime.” Then she made my day by asking me if I would like to get vaccinated when Eric was scheduled to come back for his booster in February! You bet! So she scheduled me for that and was glad that I had pre-registered, and so was she, because it made it easy for her to find me on her computer and make an appointment for me to be vaccinated when Eric returns for his booster!
More inching along in our lane to the second tent. This is where, again, Eric’s information was confirmed and he was asked to open his car door. He was given an injection, a band aid was placed atop the injection site, and a post-it-note was attached to the top left corner of the inside of our windshield. We were then told we’d have to wait fifteen minutes to make sure Eric didn’t have an adverse reaction to the vaccination.
While we waited, a worker came up to us and asked Eric how he felt. He said that the injection site might be painful and if so, one could put a cool compress on it—not heat or ice. And if Eric were to develop a fever, he should take an over-the-counter remedy.
He was friendly and jovial and would check among the cars that were waiting to make sure everyone was OK. When our 15 minutes had elapsed from the time written on the windshield post-it note, we were told we were good to go. It was 1:39 pm. The process had taken us an hour and 9 minutes. What we didn’t notice along the way were any portable bathrooms—so take that under advisement!
We pulled over and I took the driver’s spot and we headed home in quite high spirits. As of this writing, all is fine. Maybe 2021 is going to be a very good year indeed!
Sharon O'Connor lives in Green Valley.