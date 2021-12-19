If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In August 2019, GVR amended its Corporate Policy Manual (CPM) by changing the name and content of the New Member Capital Fee (NMCF). The new name is Property Acquisition Capital Fee (PACF), which is still the NMCF but, according to GVR’s legal counsel, it contains illegal charges to existing GVR members.
Any current GVR member who purchased a GVR property for investment purposes or who purchased a new GVR primary residence and owned a GVR investment property at the time was charged a fee of approximately $2,800 plus a $400 transfer fee. This new fee became effective in October 2019.
In fall 2015, GVR adopted a similar policy but it was rescinded before it went into effect because GVR’s legal counsel advised the Board that such a fee is not allowed under Arizona Law or GVR bylaws. According to Arizona law, a non-profit corporation may establish only four (4) types of member charges: dues, assessments, admission fees and transfer fees (A.R.S. Title 10-3302).
According to GVR Director Nina Campfield, GVR’s legal counsel has once again advised the board of this law and that the PACF is not authorized. It’s not solely an admissions fee. In fact, this fee doesn’t fit into any of the four legal categories. Clearly it is not “dues” nor is it an “assessment,” which requires the approval of the membership. Finally, it is not a “transfer fee.” A transfer fee, as approved by GVR’s legal counsel, is defined in the CPM as “a charge for the processing of the transfer of a membership upon the transfer of title to a membership property.”
So to solve this problem, the advice is to simply change the name of the fee to “Membership Change Fee,” even though there is no change in membership. The fee will still be imposed on current GVR members who purchase a GVR property for investment purposes or a new residence if they happen to own another GVR property.
This advice makes no sense. You can call an elephant a refrigerator but it is still an elephant. The GVR Board needs to comply with the law, rescind the PACF policy, reinstate the New Member Capital Fee policy in the CPM, notify the Board of Realtors and title companies of the change and reimburse those folks, if any, who were already GVR members when they paid this unauthorized fee.
John Haggerty is a retired attorney. He lives in Green Valley.
