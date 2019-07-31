I would like to take this opportunity to correct some misinformation, errors and misleading statements made by letters sent and published in the Green Valley News by Arthur Mournian (“GVR investments need a close look,” July 21) and Nina Campfield (“GVR committee,” July 28).
First, the Operational Reserve account currently managed by Edward Jones is not insured by the FDIC. Their letters state that money market funds could suffer a loss of capital due to a reversal of market conditions. There is no basis for such a claim. Moreover, counter to their suggestion that CDs are “safe,” the liquidation of CDs generally results in loss of account value.
For the greater part of the last year, the IC and the Board have been requesting a cash flow analysis. This is needed so that GVR can get the best possible returns on its Reserve funds. Knowing when cash is required is paramount to investing so funds will be available when funding requirements are needed.
At the last meeting, GVR staff produced a Cash Requirements Report that attempted to fulfill this requirement. The discussion revolved around errors in the report that would not allow GVR to maximize its returns.
The role of the Investment Committee as outlined in GVR’s Corporate Policy manual is to:
•Select, hire and terminate professional outside investment advisor(s) with notice to the CEO.
•Revise GVR’s Investment Policy Statement subject to Board approval.
•Monitor, measure and report on investment advisor’s or advisors’ performance(s).
These members further contend that GVR incurred losses in excess of $60,000 in transferring assets between financial advisors. Losses on investment accounts are the responsibility of the Board, the CEO and GVR financial staff, along with the Investment Committee as outlined in GVR’s Corporate Policy Manual. Each of these entities have a fiduciary role in managing GVR’s assets.
Neither the Board of Directors, the Fiscal Affairs Committee or the Investment Committee are aware of the excessive losses suggested by Mournian. The actual cost to transfer assets from Edward Jones to Segall, Bryant and Hamill (SBH) was determined to be only $95.
Last year, at the recommendation of the Investment Committee, a Request for Proposal was issued and a competitive award was made to hire a new financial advisory firm. This process was initiated based upon two primary reasons.
The first reason for seeking another financial advisor was that Edward Jones was not a fiduciary on three out of four investment accounts. The second reason for the decision was that some members of the Investment Committee and Board of Directors determined that the returns on the Reserve funds were not as expected, and could be improved.
There are two standards for financial advisors managing a client’s assets. Under the suitability standard, the advisor only needs to recommend investments which are suitable for the investor, it is not required that the investment be in the best interest of the client.
In fact, under such circumstances the broker/advisor can legally place their own interests before those of their client. In contrast, under the fiduciary standard, recommendations must not only be in the best interest of the client, and the advisor must also place the client’s interests before their own.
The Investment Committee is continuing to perform its function as outlined in the Corporate Policy manual, by working closely with the GVR CEO and financial staff to monitor and measure financial performance, and to develop and improve its financial performance and investment processes and policies. It should be noted that the selection of the new financial advisory firm was made by the Board based upon a letter from GVR’s Chief Financial Officer.
The CFO and CEO are the only authorized signers on the investment accounts. Prior to the award of the contract to SBH, the CEO, CFO, and Accounting Supervisor made a site visit SBH’s offices in Denver, and the CFO wrote a letter to the Board of Directors approving the selection of SBH as GVR’s financial advisor based upon the recommendation of the IC. Under our current arrangement with SBH, they are making individual investment decisions based upon GVR’s Investment Policy statement approved by the Board of Directors.
The IC is not reducing the quality of GVR’s investments or technical qualifications of its investment advisors. The technical qualifications and experience level of SBH far exceeds that of the local Edward Jones broker. The erroneous statement fails to address the shift from suitable to fiduciary asset management, along with the implementation of controlling Investment policy statements.
The measure of success is performance and not the cost of transferring assets to another custodian. The costs of liquidation of mutual funds is zero as required by law and regulation. In fact, SBH reviewed, and analyzed each and every asset which GVR held, and made appropriate fiduciary decisions to how best manage these assets.
SBH is prohibited by regulation to quote any future returns. Advisers (GVR’s adviser is SBH) and Broker/Deal Reps (GVR’s Broker/Dealer Rep is with Edward Jones) are prohibited by regulation from stating or otherwise suggesting some type of guarantee as to what the future rate of return will be on an investment.
To help illustrate the difference between Edward Jones and SBH, I reviewed GVR financial statements approved by the Board, FAC, and posted on the GVR website for the last two months the Edward Jones managed the accounts (February and March) and compared these to the first two full months that SBH managed the accounts (May and June financial statements prepared by GVR staff). The net income from investments was $88,287 for the two months under Edward Jones management but increased to $192,079 for the two months under SBH.
Unrealized gains on these managed Reserve funds for this same period are up over $129,462 as shown of GVR’s financial statements.
There are erroneous public suggestions that GVR failed to properly execute its responsibilities.
False, defamatory and unsupported claims of this type meaningfully undermine GVR’s ability to best support the community that it serves.
The views and positions presented in this article are mine alone as the chair of GVR’s Investment Committee and as a licensed CPA since 1983, and they are not intended to represent the views of GVR’s Board of Directors.
Tom Sadowski has been a member of the GVR Board for 2½ years. He has been the assistant treasurer of GVR for the last two years. He is also a member of the Fiscal Affairs Committee.