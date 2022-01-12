On Dec. 22, the GVR CEO promulgated a serviceable and defendable management policy concerning mask usage in GVR facilities. It was:
“Across the GVR campus, members may participate at their discretion, regardless of vaccination status or mask use. This applies to all activities that occur at a GVR facility: classes, socials, club activities, game groups, HOA events, lectures, etc.”
The above corporate policy put the responsibility of mask use on each member of GVR, trusting them to make the correct decision based on their own circumstances while participating in any GVR activity.
I remind you that each and every GVR member is an adult, and for all intents and purposes, the owners of GVR. In other words, the onus was on each member to take responsibility for themselves, and assume all the risks of their decisions.
The majority of the board, on the other hand, decided to interject GVR into this process with the following:
“Recommend that GVR members and guests wear a face covering when indoors on GVR property when six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.”
Wonderful. You have just involved GVR in the middle of personal decisions. It makes no difference that there is a Pima County resolution stating this, since Arizona state law makes the resolution unenforceable. The question then becomes, why would the board duplicate the county position at all? Will the board, personally, monitor each and every GVR facility and activity to ensure that their “recommendation” is taken? If someone does not abide by the “recommendation” is there any sort of penalty? If there is a penalty, what would it be? What will the board (and the corporation) do if there is a dispute between members regarding mask use in a GVR facility? Does the “recommendation” then become “law.” Did any of you who voted for this even think this through?
Of course, the above questions are rhetorical. We all know that this whole episode of Kabuki Theater (that term is not a slur of any kind, only a description of the outrageous drama this board engages in) was at the behest of Director Campfield, who seems to feel that there is no corporate action of any kind that is not the purview of the board of directors.
I disagree. The board had absolutely no business interfering with a management decision.
This view is backed by the GVR Bylaws, Corporate Policy Manual, Policy Governance Manual, and the contract between the GVR Board of Directors and the CEO.
I look forward to the fisticuffs episodes between members based on a poorly written board “policy” and the inevitable legal actions that will ensue. The popcorn and recliner are ready.