This Pickleball GVR board (aka “Friends of GVR” board) is engaged in the most egregious, blatant abuse of power that this little valley has ever seen, continuing the trend set by some of the boards of the Blumenthal era.
The Bylaws, Article IV Section 5 states: All meetings of the Board at which official business of The Corporation is transacted, with the exception of meetings limited to personnel and/or legal matters, shall be open to all members of the Corporation. The time and place of all such meetings shall be made available to the membership of The Corporation.
This year, we have seen secret meetings (sometimes called executive sessions) to discuss such things as should we make an offer on the old Canoa Hills clubhouse, should we hire WSM without requesting bids from multiple contractors, which CEO candidate should we hire. The list seems endless.
Another abuse of power is the board’s draconian email policy, originally implemented by former CEO Kent Blumenthal and still used to muzzle directors that he disagreed with, as follows: From the GVR Corporate Policy Manual (CPM), under Prohibited Email Communications, paragraph 6 is the following:
“Messages concerning GVR business and/or operations addressed to a GVR Director’s personal email account.”
Why do you think it would be necessary for the board to prohibit a director from using a personal email account? It is because this Pickleball board wants to know everything that a director is doing, thinking or talking about – especially regards communications with the membership. Shades of Soviet Russia?
Now the secret police, uh, Leaker Search Committee, is searching for a person who they can accuse of leaking the names of the CEO candidates. When they identify a suspect, what then? What will their tactics be for getting a confession? Waterboarding, the rack, truth serum? This search is just a smoke screen designed to distract the membership from the real problem. You see, their problem is that they got caught trying to create their own set of facts about the conduct of the search for the CEO. These people think that whatever actions will achieve their goals is fine, whether legal or not. Now they got caught and they are angry, so they are striking out at whoever they can find to name as their scapegoat.
Royce Fickling lives in Green Valley.