Meeting the initial requirement at age 81, and with the support of many friends who were more concerned than I about getting the vaccine, I embarked on solving the maze of actually getting the vaccine put in my arm.
I scoured every website to sign up. One of my very interesting phone conversations was with a gentleman who said he could help set up an appointment. An hour later, after countless corrections of transposed numbers, letters, etc., and giving him more information than I thought was necessary, he indicated there would be an appointment -- in Flagstaff!
I noticed his Southern accent and asked him where he was located… In Georgia, he responded. There are 50 of us taking calls he shared. After all the time and effort, I requested he keep my information but he proudly announced that once the call was ended, all information would disappear and I would have to start all over. I was ready for a potent shot but it would not be in my arm!
Weeks passed and I played the game of “Guess when,” calling every day as early as 3 a.m. and as late as 10 p.m. With no luck and much frustration, I filled out the questions so many times I memorized the pattern. Some sites had you leave your information and they would get back to you but then they left the planet with no forwarding address!
I was sent two angel friends who independently said they had the magic answer. Within the hour, I had the two needed appointments, in Tucson (better than Flagstaff), and a driver.
Whew, a sigh of relief after weeks of failure. I had wanted to stay in Green Valley, but was unable because Walgreens would not sign me up for the first shot since they couldn’t promise the timely second shot. This was not explained on the website.
March 24 at 1:30 p.m. was S-Day! Armed with enough documentation to enter the Kremlin, I was feeling good until I gave my name and was told I was not on the list. I assured them I had the two dates which were given to me on the website and certainly didn’t just make them up. I could tell I was going to be a “special” case for them since I declared very loudly that list or no list, I would be getting the shot there. I was then ushered into a quiet, empty section and told to wait for the pharmacy personnel.
The professional pharmacist handed me about four pages of information and I immediately spotted the word Moderna and questioned which vaccine was I really receiving since I'd been told Pfizer. “Pfizer,” he responded. "But it says Moderna," I countered. He assured me it was in the packet. (When I went home there was no information on Pfizer, only Moderna and Johnson.)
Remember HIPPA? Well it apparently has gone out the window. By the time I left, every customer knew my age, my insurance, etc. With registration completed for the umpteenth time, I was taken to a group that I suppose was just waiting to see who would flop over first. Everyone looked so somber.
Finally, the moment I had been waiting for. They called my name, and it took about 4 seconds to administer.
And then came the next problem. I told her I would be back for my next scheduled shot (known only to me apparently) on April 15, and she said I would have to reregister since I was not on THE LIST. That did it! I nicely told her that I would be returning to get the shot and said, “Remember my masked face and my alias -- hell-raising Helen from Cincy." Everyone laughed! I’m pausing here for intermission. The game has a second half.
Hell-raising Helen Russo lives in Green Valley.