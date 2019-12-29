The increasing episodes of violent attacks on Jews in New York City instilled many bad thoughts in me.
A few years ago, in a conversation with Green Valley News editor Dan Shearer, I said I didn’t believe anti- semitism was a major problem in our country. I still believe that overwhelmingly it is not. Except...
I understand antisemitism as well as almost anyone here (I do know a Holocaust survivor locally).
My maternal grandfather grew up in Elizabethgrad in the Ukraine. He was there April 26-28,1881 ,when Czar Alexander III unleashed soldiers and an angry public on Jews of the city to riot, destroy homes and businesses and murder. My great-aunt and my grandfather wrote about this in their autobiographies. They were adolescents at the time of this event. This began the modern pogroms.
My mother’s cousin, the highly acclaimed poet Charles Reznikoff,wrote in his autobiography about his experiences as a youth with antisemitic violence in New York City.
My father was able,with his sister, to leave Hungary in 1938 at the age of 35.
The rest of his large family, including my grandfather and uncle, died in the Holocaust (with their stories written in Yad Vashem, the archives of those murdered in the Holocaust).
It may sound minor, when we moved to Flatbush from the South Bronx, the term “Christ killer” was yelled at me when I walked home from junior high.
I did what Jews always did. Ignored it and understood that Jews will be accepted by their deeds (as my great-aunt wrote). Not protests, not demands for social justice.
The events of recent years are as frightening as any for Jews.
When I saw a picture of a rabbi in historically Jewish Crown Heights (where my mother was born) with his face smashed in by a man with a paver a few months ago, I thought of my grandfather having the same done to him walking home in that same neighborhood 112 years ago.
This is now a regular event in New York’s Jewish neighborhoods. The Jews of France have been leaving in droves for the last 20 years because of events like this.
When President Obama said after the Charlie Hebdo newspaper massacre, followed by the mass shooting in a kosher delicatessen in a Jewish Parisian district, that it was a “random shooting of a bunch of folks in a deli in Paris,” I knew what was coming.
When I visited my son at a California public university in 2004 for Parents Day, I saw students stand several deep at a Saudi student’s booth and purposefully take a wide path around the Hillel student’s booth.
What scares me most is that the wave of antisemitism is promoted by the left. My mother was a Norman Thomas supporter but never would have believed that there are so many Jews who hate Israel. But this phenomenon is unique to the U.S
George Soros, in biographical writings, stated that he grew up in virulently anti-Jewish household and that they’d changed their name from Schwartz to Soros.
The Jews of Minneapolis who promoted and supported Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar are playing into the hands of people who hate them.
I am afraid for my kids and grandchildren.
But this is Chanukah. As my cousin Charles Reznikoff wrote, “The miracle was not that the small container of oil lasted as long as they said, but rather that the courage of the Maccabees has lasted to this day.”
Charles Barta is a retired medical doctor. He lives in Sahuarita.