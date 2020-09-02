I read, with deep revulsion, the Green Valley News story announcing the local Republican Club’s (AKA Stand-up 4 America) intention to hold a mock funeral – fake casket included — procession in front of the Democratic Headquarters (“GOP ‘funeral’ plans upset local Democrats,” Page A5, Aug. 30). I find this stunt despicable. If it were in reverse I’ve no doubt that all hell would be raised by Republicans.
However, if you want to hold a funeral, give a eulogy, why not hold it for the 180,000 dead Americans from COVID-19, or the 5.8 million who’ve been afflicted with it during this pandemic and could well have lasting effects. The numbers continue to rise daily.
How about mourning the African-American men and women who’ve been murdered? Don’t forget lamenting the white supremacists violently ripping this country apart, segregating their hate by a person’s color, or those of the Jewish persuasion. Then there are tragic jobless claims (for week ending Aug. 22) of over one million, or the 22nd time in 23 weeks that initial claims were above one million. Since this pandemic began jobless claims have bounded upward by more than 56 million. Grieving for people whose lives have been inexorably altered by death, grave financial strife, inability to shelter, feed and clothe their families seems exceptionally appropriate.
Let’s not forget the death of law and order (i.e. the Hatch Act) as the swamp flourished under the auspices of Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates and last but not least, Roger Stone, each who have been indicted/convicted, while Rudy Giuliani is undergoing criminal investigation. Then there are those who’ve had to step down from their positions such as Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., who pleaded guilty for scheming to misuse a quarter of a million dollars of campaign funds for his personal use; there’s also Washington lobbyist Sam Patten, who pleaded guilty to illegally channeling foreign funds into Trump’s inaugural committee. There are a few more to boot.
And of course let’s not forget Attorney General William Barr, who has sold his soul and reputation. His forfeiture of recall to the fact his position is that of We the People’s attorney, and not the president’s private savior, is definitely a solemn tragedy.
Let’s mourn Facts – frequently blundered as falsehoods or a hoax — who perished under Alternative particulars. Sorrow should absolutely surround the brown children separated from their parents and locked in cages. We should pine for our vanishing allies, as we bemoan our nearing proximity to dictators, oppressors, and authoritarians. And lest we forget our endangered healthcare and social security. These also require “thoughts and prayers.” Green Valley/Sahuarita seniors take heed.
And has we agonize over the many deaths in our democracy, truth and honesty casualties, we must not forget the volleys cast against media. Without our legitimate news sources the veracity of falsehoods would fester. The majority of media is not fake, but frighteningly hold the truth we neglect, that which should be self-evident. The declaration on the masthead of the Washington Post rings true: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”
So if people want to hold a memorial event they must include all the above; bewail our ever threatened democracy imperiled by compromised values, stew over our venerable, but vulnerable Constitution, and sadly the diminishing common regard for others, for simply comprehending what is Right from what is Wrong.
Survival is more than just “winning.” Our nation’s very existence must encompass virtues of compassion, honesty, civility, hospitality, and mutual respect if it is to ultimately triumph. So if you must, hold your mock funeral, but understand fully what it is that you are mourning.
Bette R. Immel is a retired journalist living in Sahuarita.