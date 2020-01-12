I’ve been waiting for someone else to respond to GVR Director Tom Sadowski’s Dec. 25 opinion article, but now that discussion of it has been started up and closed down on social media, it should not go unremarked any longer (“Improved financial processes a plus for GVR,” Page A6).
To start with the end of Director Sadowski’s comments: “While GVR is financially stable, there is no doubt that improving our financial processes and procedures will provide long-term benefits to all of our members.”
The board has spent in excess of $10,000 on Policy Governance training and consultant – where did they learn that it is the board’s job to improve financial processes and procedures? The board’s job is to plan and set policy. Period. Their oversight is the annual audit. How will minor tweaks to processes benefit the members? Spending that $10,000 on improving technical capabilities of the GVR website, perhaps to make programs more accessible to members who are not mobile, would benefit the members. The board spending its time hiring a consultant to start a new five-year strategic plan (the last one expired in 2018) would be a benefit to members. Micromanaging accounting procedures? Not so much.
By the way, the board’s job is to hire an auditor to make sure that the corporation’s financial statements are in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. They are; you can read the audit on the website. If the board suspects fraud or mismanagement, it should have already called in a forensic accountant to find it, not badgered staff to look at invoices. There is no one on the board actually qualified to do forensic accounting (not even a 37-year CPA; it is quite a specific knowledge base). As long as they don’t start a professional investigation, they can continue to insinuate, which just amounts to harassment if not defamation.
Another point on the same subject: what internal controls are not being followed? If staff is actually not following internal controls and a director feels strongly enough about it to violate the GVR bylaws and Policy Governance by speaking out in public, say what is being done wrong. Frankly, I don’t think there is anything. At a recent meeting there was discussion about director check signing. Some directors who have check signing authority and apparently didn’t want to be bothered signing checks, allowed their signature stamps to be used in their absence. Don’t blame the staff for that!
To address the financial consultant that the board brought in because they couldn’t understand the financial statements (another $20,000; by the way, the board approved the consultant’s recommendations before the final version was submitted, and I don’t know that the members have ever seen the final recommendations.) Even the preliminary report stated that there were no problems with GVR’s financial reporting. Apparently, the board still doesn’t understand the financial statements, because they keep saying that the consultant uncovered a $600,000 surplus in 2018. Nope – the surplus is plainly reported on the audited financial statements. That’s the operating surplus. What I’ve been trying to get across to people is that GVR’s operating surplus also has to cover non-operational costs, such as capital expenditures and the contribution to the MR&R reserve. When you do the calculation as approved by prior boards, there was no surplus. The board reduced GVR’s already thin operating reserve, which was about one month’s average expenses. The consultant recommended three months. The board has now reduced it below one month. That is not fiduciary responsibility. I appreciated and agree with the letter from the minority of board members stating that GVR is financially stable. But GVR members beware – decisions based on a poor understanding of financial realities could lead to problems in the future.
When members of the current board majority list their accomplishments for this year, they list the consultants they have hired for their own benefit (and whose advice they have not followed) plus the new financial advisor (whose base fee added $60,000 to expenses and whose performance has not been reported). They don’t mention anything that has been accomplished to provide space for the eight clubs and other facilities that are straining at the seams. I believe GVR members deserve better.
Nina Campfield is a former CPA and 25-year Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and member of many boards.