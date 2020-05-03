All four of my grandparents were born in the 1880s. Since I was born in the late 1930s, by the time I was old enough to interact with them, they were aging, and by the time I was an adult they had died. Aside from the few stories my parents told me about them, I don’t know much about their lives, what their stories were.
I do know that one of my grandfathers was the superintendent of the Detroit division of the Wabash Railroad in the 1940s and 1950s. Railroading was a big industry in that era, and he was a big part of it. But I know almost nothing about how he got the job, almost nothing about the man himself.
I know that when she was a little girl, one of my grandmothers received an orange for Christmas. That was all! I don’t know her family’s circumstances, what stories she had to tell.
Just as it’s important for youngsters to learn about the history of the world and the history of their country, it’s also important that they learn the history of their family. Personal histories that come from personal stories.
Several years ago, I began writing some recollections of my youth and of some important moments in my adult life. I suppose it might be egotistical, but I want future generations to know who I was, what my life and times were like. Then, they’ll have a real connection to a personal past.
They’ll learn, for example, that when I lived in Decatur, Illinois in the 1940s, our milkman used a horse and van for his deliveries. They’ll learn that the horse knew the route so well, he’d automatically stop at the right house and clop past the ones that didn’t take deliveries from that dairy. Mom would leave an order in our milk box by the back door, and Jerry would fill it. Milk came in glass bottles then, bottles that had a narrow neck toward the top to separate the milk from the cream. On hot summer days, Jerry would chip a slice of ice from the big block for me to suck on.
There will also be a significant section on the Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020 and how it affected my family.
These anecdotes and others like it will give future generations some insights into my past, and they’ll have a personal connection to it.
You, dear reader, should do the same for generations that follow you. You owe it to them. Don’t worry about grammar or punctuation; it’s the connection that counts. “I remember…” or “When I was in school…” or “At the first house I lived in…” or “One Christmas…” are good for starters.
You’ll find that as you write, more stories will come to mind and your pen will start to “flow” with ideas.
When future generations read your stories fifty, or a hundred, or two hundred years from now, they’ll silently thank you for sharing “real” history. And you will have achieved something akin to immortality.
Mike Dant is a retired high school English teacher. He can be reached at msdant38@cox.net.