As a retired nurse and family nurse practitioner I was interested to read the Green Valley News article “County joins group effort to combat virus spread,” by Dan Shearer (Dec. 13). The article emphasized the need for prevention and that hospital staffing problems cannot be fixed by throwing more money at the problem.
Since the onset of COVID, news stories and videos report how overrun some regional health care systems have become. The professionals encourage widespread use of strict hygiene measures, including wearing masks whenever near other people. However, it seems that these efforts by healthcare workers toward prevention often fall on deaf ears. I do not think that the vast majority of us have a clue as to how bad it really is in the “trenches” of hospital care right now.
When I read Shearer’s article I was still reeling from a conversation that I recently had with a former colleague who is a college faculty member teaching nursing and family nurse practitioner students. Here is a paraphrase of that conversation:
Teaching is intense — my students are exhausted messes. Everyone is overworked, emotionally and physically spent; quick to overreact to everything. They are fragile. It is awful. I had a student go to sleep driving up to class. She had to pull off the road and sleep for 20 minutes before coming to class because she works six 12-hour shifts a week. On top of this, students taking classes and working most days have their own families they are homeschooling and caring for. Many are single parents or are in stressed relationships. Some families are not able to withstand such stresses, even more so when looking at two or three more months without any let-up.
Hospitals are searching for staff. Some accept any licensed person, experienced or not. Some nurses have been told that if they would provide the care then someone else would do their charting for them (an unsafe practice). With staff shortages nurses have been asked to pass out meds that other nurses signed out (another unsafe practice). Quarantine means little to some hospitals where the mindset is that if you have a license you need to be working. Nurses who are COVID positive have been asked to continue to work “as long as they are not too sick.”
The faculty member reported that she has some students who are breaking down and that the focus in school now is just to survive. She wonders how one should best try to teach students who just cannot take in more? She says that she spends more time counseling than teaching right now. She cries every day and feels that her work is futile and meaningless. She worries that students might think that what they see now is how care is always delivered. She said this is not the time to go to a hospital unless it is urgent. Nursing standards may be out the window. The care is often terrible. Staff are so tired that she is afraid mistakes are much more common than in the past. Nurses cannot keep this up another four to eight weeks and that even though they are getting “mega bucks” to work, the money cannot make people feel less fatigued or think more clearly.
This is only one example that I am sure could be multiplied thousands of times over throughout the country. I wonder what it will take for John Q. Public to sit up and pay attention to such cries?
Debra Mallory is a retired nurse who lives in Green Valley.