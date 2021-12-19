It was gratifying to read Jim Carden’s In My View column in the Green Valley News (“GVR candidates should adhere to pillars,” Dec. 5, Page A6).
The pillars are Friends of GVR’s five guiding principles. Regarding Mr. Carden’s several suggestions for candidates based on the pillars, it is important that they be grounded in governance best practices and what’s best for GVR members. In that spirit, I offer the following:
•Mr. Carden suggests that the CEO (the board’s sole employee) be “unfettered” in scheduling and holding get-togethers with individual board members between regularly scheduled meetings. These one-on-one sessions are not allowed because GVR directors are elected by the membership to govern as a single entity. No individual board member has, nor should have, more power or influence with the CEO than any other. That said, there need be no restrictions on the CEO addressing questions from individual board members, and meetings between the CEO and the general membership should be encouraged.
•Mr. Carden is absolutely correct in emphasizing “that the CEO is directed by and answers to the Board of Directors, not the hired attorney.” But just as the Board relies on its corporate attorney for advice and legal counsel, the CEO is subject to the same legal counsel through his employment by the Board.
•Mr. Carden would like to see all board members serving as active members on Board committees. In accordance with GVR governing documents, GVR members constitute the bulk of most board committees, and for good reason – to bring forward a variety of ideas and opinions from the general membership. Nonetheless, board members are free to attend committee meetings unless otherwise stipulated by the bylaws.
•Mr. Carden endorses recording all Board meetings and “make the videos available to the membership within a week…and available for at least one year.” Nonprofit boards are often advised to stay away from maintaining recordings (audio and video) of Board meetings, since approved meeting minutes capture all board motions and other actions. Even so, there have been times when members of GVR’s Board do not correctly recollect important actions taken at previous meetings (as happened in 2019), and playing a recording of past events may prove helpful. Currently, GVR is revisiting the policy about recording board and committee meetings.
The Friends of GVR’s five pillars were designed to help guide the board as it protects GVR core programs and stimulates progress. I’m pleased and encouraged that Mr. Carden would like “each candidate to use them as guiding principles.”