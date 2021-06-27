As we prepare to celebrate Fourth of July next weekend, it’s a good time to think about the meaning of the word “freedom.” The most often-quoted words in our Declaration of Independence provide some insight:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
The most telling word is “unalienable” because it means our rights are not granted to us as a gift by some benevolent government or a privilege for just a few. They simply belong to all of us by virtue of our being alive.
July 4, 1776
This is a powerful philosophical notion. It was not totally new at the time, but never had it been so forcefully declared as it was on July 4, 1776. And the fact that slavery stood in stark contradiction to this concept doesn’t make the principle any less virtuous.
To those of us who believe strongly in these values, it seems hard to understand how anyone could believe otherwise. But we don’t have to search long to find examples of opposing ideals.
Totalitarian regimes, such as the Nazis and communists, have existed throughout history and in every part of the world, so anti-freedom movements cannot be passed off as unique to a certain place or time.
If we are brutally honest with ourselves, we must admit that just as the desire for freedom is in our nature, there also exists an element of wanting to control the lives of others “for their own good.”
This comes in handy for parents, but for some, that part of our nature goes unchecked and becomes a thirst for power and a willingness to trample on others’ freedom. Our Founding Fathers understood this; that’s why our Constitution limits the powers of government.
More government
Those principles have helped Americans achieve unparalleled freedom and economic prosperity. Yet the calls for more and more government control over our lives seem to get louder and more extreme.
Even our much-cherished principle of freedom of speech has been recently under assault by social media platforms and others.
When we talk about the price of freedom, we often recall those who fought and died in our nation’s wars. And, to be sure, that is a big part of the price of freedom—one upon which both ends of the political spectrum tend to agree.
But individual responsibility for our own lives and happiness is also a key part of the price of liberty. Obviously, there is not universal agreement on this and thus we must continually fight for our freedom through our political system.
Jim Cleary lives in Green Valley and can be reached at jimcleary72@yahoo.com. He received a Purple Heart for combat injuries while serving in the Marine Corps in Vietnam.