I am a Republican, therefore, I must be a sexist racist. What exactly is political racism?
Here are a few facts to ponder from PragerU, the non-profit group co-founded by talk show host Dennis Prager.
The Republican Party was founded in 1854, and its first platform promised to defeat slavery and polygamy. In 1860, six weeks after Lincoln’s election, the Democrats were so opposed to the Republican’s anti-slavery stance that they began to secede from the Union, beginning with South Carolina.
The Republicans were able to pass the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution despite the filibustering of the Democrats. Why would Democrats be opposed to the abolishment of slavery (13th), for ex-slaves to be citizens (14th ) and to give blacks the right to vote (15th )? It was the Republicans who accomplished all of this in spite of what Elijah Cummings thinks.
In 1870, the first black Senator and Congressman were voted into Congress, both were Republicans. In fact, every black Congressman voted in from 1870 until 1935 was a Republican. Every black Senator voted in from 1870 until 1979 was a Republican. The first female member of Congress, the first Asian member of Congress and the first Hispanic governor and first Senator were all Republicans.
In the late 1870s, the Southern Democrats were back in power as Southern Republican Party vanished due to the end of Reconstruction. Southern state governments effectively nullified the 14th and 15th Amendments. With the Democrats came literacy tests to vote and poll taxes for blacks only. This guaranteed that most blacks would not be able to vote until this practice was stopped by the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the 24th Amendment in 1964.
The 19th Amendment was supported by 91% of House Republicans and 82% of Senate Republicans. It was supported only by 59% of House Democrats and 41% of Democrat Senators. Why wouldn’t the Democrats support women’s rights?
So we see that the Democrats have tried to suppress the minorities and women since 1854. They are supposed to be the party of tolerance. All through recent history they have been anything but tolerant. They control the printed media, television and especially the education system where they no longer teach children how to think through logic classes or creative thinking classes. They instead are teaching our children what to think. Oh, no, if I’m a sexist racist I must be a Democrat!
Thomas Chandler lives in Green Valley.