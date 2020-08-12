In the 1980s, professional wrestling became wildly popular. There was the WWF and Wrestlemania. Some big stars were the Macho Man, Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan. They were larger than life, extreme, colorful and wild.
Packed arenas booed and cheered good vs. evil. Most people knew it was choreographed and fake. Most.
Some media extremists use the same tactics. The more extreme, the better. Alex Jones is a prime example. He rants, rages, bellows, cries, pounds desks, all for ratings. His delivery mirrors extreme pro wrestlers. There the similarity ends.
Jones has long used wild conspiracies to attract his audience. He claims that there is a New World Order run by people like Bill Gates to dominate mankind. He claimed that the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and 9/11 were inside jobs by the government.
He has said that there are weather weapons to control tornadoes, and chemicals are used to turn people, and frogs, gay.
He ranted about Hillary Clinton being a serial killer, and an “abject Demon from hell” who ran a child sex ring from a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor, inspiring an armed North Carolina man to drive there and investigate, firing shots.
He has accused Robert Mueller of being a demon that he would take down in a high noon showdown. Why? Mueller apparently was complicit in a child sex ring. Somehow. Democrats are also demons.
Jones’ most infuriating conspiracy theory involved the Sandy Hook school shooting, where 20 first-graders died. Jones claimed it was a staged hoax, with actors, to destroy the Second Amendment. Many of the parents were threatened by Jones followers.
Jones was sued by some victims’ families. During the trial he claimed a mysterious, temporary psychosis as a defense.
Jones has claimed that the 1969 moon Landing was faked, and there is an obelisk on a Mars moon.
Why does he do all this? For insatiable attention and money. Jones has millions of like-minded followers. The more views he gets, the more money. He sells products like Super Male Virility, Supersilver Fluoride Free toothpaste, Superblue Silver Immune Gargle, DNA Force, and body armor.
At one time, Jones made $100,000 per day. Greed took over. To keep viewers tuned, he found more outrageous conspiracies. He was eventually blocked from many internet platforms like Facebook and YouTube.
Now, sometimes riding in a tank, he claims that COVID-19 is a Chinese hoax and masks are part of a plot to destroy our freedoms.
Most rational people would think all this is harmless, like professional wrestling. It is not. Donald Trump associate Roger Stone was deeply involved, appearing on Jones’ show numerous times.
Trump appeared on Jones’ show during the 2016 election, telling him, “Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.” Trump has repeated Jones’ claims, like the Obama b. irther conspiracy, and that millions of people voted illegally.
That Hillary and Obama founded ISIS, that thousands of Muslims cheered the 9/11 destruction, and vaccines cause autism. Sound familiar?
It is never ending. Why is this a problem? There is a segment of society that thrives on drama and fear and do not question the extremism. Their numbers are significant, and 90% or more of Jones’ followers identify as Trump voters.
Jones and Trump know their audience quite well, and provide the red meat. Regarding that, Jones has claimed that he will eat his neighbors so that his children will not go hungry. You can look it up.
Jones is addicted to this behavior and all that it affords him. Like all addicts, he is forever chasing the high.
All this is destructive to our nation and contributes to our ever widening divide. In June, Gen. James Mattis wrote that “Donald Trump was the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people.”
Trump has help from extremists fanning the flames of division. We must all be aware and educate ourselves.
A recent Frontline program about Jones, titled “United States of Conspiracy,” is available on PBS streaming or YouTube.
Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.