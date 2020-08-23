“You leave traces of yourself with every decision you make,… In twenty years’ time, a self-portrait emerges, and it exposes all the subtleties of your character….” Those are the words of author, teacher and former New York Times columnist Verlyn Klinkenborg.
Even more lasting than the choices we make in our own lives are the choices we make regarding our country. Philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson was democracy’s poet and the central figure in the transcendental movement that invigorated American intellectual life in the mid-nineteenth century. He often spoke to his generation urging them to create institutions whose benefit would be realized when they were long gone. “We plant trees,” Emerson wrote, “we build stone houses, we redeem the waste, we make prospective laws, we found colleges and hospitals for remote generations.”
In his poetry and essays, Emerson celebrated the diversity and freedom he found in American life, and he demanded that his fellow citizens be worthy of their freedom by daring to be independent in their individual lives. In his most famous essay, he declared, “Nothing is sacred but the integrity of your own mind.”
The decisions we make today will reflect whether we really did search for harmony in the universe, whether each of us did the best we could in our own unique fashion to evolve the planet and preserve our democracy. Decisions linger on the national level on all aspects of our lives: who will lead us into the future, a decision that requires our utilizing the vote as the greatest tool of our democracy. It’s a decision that should recognize the sacrifice of the military who fought for that democracy.
The world is changing. Our attitude towards rebuilding the economy, dealing with the pandemic, climate change, school funding, immigration, gun violence, racial injustice and inequality all need to be addressed. We have to not look away from our grief and our losses, losses of lives, losses of jobs, losses of our way of life. The cavalry is not coming to save us. We are the cavalry.
The future of our democracy is at stake with this election. We Americans are at a crossroads. What kind of world do we want to leave behind for our grandchildren to grow into? What do we want that world to say about us? The choices we make will not only affect those who come after us just as Emerson predicted, but emerge as the self-portraits of who we were as people, who we were as Americans.
Gail Frank lives in Green Valley.