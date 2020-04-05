Democrats, of which I am usually one, are in a pickle. The election season (aka "madness") is close at hand. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic is widely perceived as the most urgent story in the United States, and for that matter, the world.
Donald Trump is president. When it comes to the virus, he's been a bit uneven. Early on, he generally dismissed the new virus as an annoyance that would soon fade away. On Feb. 12, for instance, when the nation's medical community was trying to warn us that this new virus was truly nasty and might take the nation by storm, the president tweeted: "The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"
We all know better now, even our president. The health and economic effects of the virus will play out for a long time, probably through the November election.
Trump is the most divisive president in our modern history. I don't think many you, left or right, would disagree with that. We Americans are either strongly for The Donald or against him. (I confess to be a dyed-in-the-wool "Never-Trumper.") So it goes.
But here's the naked truth: Today's Joe Biden is not the Biden of yesteryear.
Nearly 20 years ago I was in a small luncheon meeting in Philadelphia. The attendees were business executives from throughout the nation who were interested in learning what they could do to help build a more peaceful world.
The luncheon speaker was Biden, then chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. When it was time for his remarks, Biden took a hand mike, said a few introductory words, and then asked for questions. He got them — nearly an hour of them, some of which were awfully tough.
After all these years, I don't remember any of the questions. But I do remember this: Biden strolled among the tables like an MC at a party, taking the questions and answering all of them fully and directly. No ducking and weaving. As our generation used to say, he was "sharp as a tack." Very impressive.
Sadly, that is not the Biden we have today. I think we all instinctively know that; and Trump enthusiasts in particular are determined to make Biden's alleged "cognitive decline" THE central theme of the coming campaign.
So we Dems are in a bad spot. The Democrat convention is scheduled to begin Aug. 17 in Milwaukee. (I said "scheduled"; in the year of COVID-19, who knows what may happen.)
Biden appears to be the presumptive nominee. Even Bernie Sanders is likely to give him his full support by the final roll call. Biden will then choose a running mate who will be a tough, savvy woman. Then what? It's not far-fetched to see a Trump victory in the election. Trump is a canny candidate; he will likely run roughshod over "Sleepy Joe" in the debates.
And, too, Trump has Fox News, the nation's most influential "news" organization, campaigning for him. (The quotes around "news" may strike some of you as snarky; but the Fox line-up of political commentators not only display their undying admiration for Trump night after night, some of them — particularly Sean Hannity — advise him.)
Joe Biden is a wonderful guy, smart, decent, honest and thoughtful. I've followed his career for decades. But he's not the Biden we once knew. The Democratic Convention delegates will have a terribly hard decision to make. Biden is not a good candidate; neither is Bernie, the runner-up. Do I hear a gasp about Bernie? C'mon, folks, are "we the people" likely to elect an ardent (and bombastic) democratic socialist to the presidency? Dems need to get real on that one.
It's time to do something unthinkable: Ease Biden out with a gracious and honorable and, yes, tearful farewell, and then choose someone who can win. My nominee: Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York. For many weeks now, with his daily briefings on the progress of the novel coronavirus in his state, he has exuded calmness, determination, and think-on-your feet competence.
The rules of the modern Democrat Party make drafting a candidate very tough. But it can be done. It should be done. For the good of the nation.
Mike Moore is a former newspaper and magazine editor who lives in Green Valley. He can be reached at m-smoore@socket.net.