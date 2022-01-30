A few bad apples can spoil the bushel but don’t give up on your recreation association! It became quite clear in hearing Director Nina Campfield’s so-called apology letter to the member she brought to tears at the Bylaws Subcommittee meeting that she is in it for herself, not for members and not for GVR. Unfortunately, most of her “Friends” on the board are continuing to support her to the detriment of GVR.
As a director, I apologize for this board. It is embarrassing to see Campfield’s unprofessional behavior and attack on a member who enquired about the lack of transparency in the bylaws proposal. It is difficult for me to see the board majority accept this behavior.
Also, the behind-the-scenes attacks on CEO Scott Somers are uncalled for. As a minority board member, I had no idea of all the monkey business going on. The board majority publicly censured me for questioning their rationale in believing an attorney who could provide no legal support for her claims that CEO Somers shouldn’t meet one-on-one with directors. Fortunately, CEO Somers has now obtained more competent legal advice and has resumed the meetings.
CEO Somers was hired with the understanding that GVR operated under Policy Governance, in which the board sets broad goals and the CEO works toward them as he sees fit. The first thing the “Friends” directors did when they took over the majority was throw out Policy Governance. (Didn’t the Friends directors run on a platform of policy governance and transparency?) Now, Campfield and President Mike Zelenak are trying to rewrite the job description of our CEO in the Corporate Policy Manual.
They are trying to override our CEO’s excellent communication plan and support a mystery (back room) agreement with an outside organization, the GVR Foundation. Doesn’t this sound like the mysterious commitment to give the GVR Foundation the parking lot when we overpaid for the former Canoa Hills clubhouse?
CEO Somers is doing his best to support GVR members and execute the job description in his contract. He immediately investigated the East Center pool situation, contacted members, and brought a sensible proposal back to the board, even overcoming the “Friends” directors attempt to delay the project.
CEO Somers brought forward a budget without a dues increase. He has moved several years of operating surplus into the reserves to cover the cost of the East Center pool and build back up the Initiatives Reserve. (About $1.7 m illion that can be used to support member projects). Somers is trying to bring forward alternatives to address a long-standing commitment to remodel Desert Hills fitness and help relieve some of the overcrowding pressure on clubs.
Despite ongoing micromanagement and insults from the “Friends” directors, CEO Somers has made good progress since he took the helm at GVR. Knowing that the Code of Conduct complaint would be controversial, he called in a human resource attorney to help analyze the situation. Most “Friends” directors ignored the attorney’s advice.
What can members do? None of us wants to live in an environment where our elected officials are discourteous and unprofessional. Members should ask each director to give justification for how they voted. Make it known that you don’t support bullying whether it is to a member, a director or the CEO. Observe what directors do, not their campaign slogans.
All GVR members are owners and investors in GVR. Let’s each do what we can to protect and be proud of OUR Green Valley Recreation association.
This is strictly my own view and not that of the GVR Board majority.