I still communicate, via Facebook, with several classmates from 60 years ago in a small town in Ohio. One, on the conservative side, posted a prediction that the next civil war would be between “Americans and Democrats.”
He received an incensed reply from a liberal friend, stating that he was proud to be an American, loved this country, and classified himself as a “social liberal.” I thought about this a long time.
I have several “social liberal” friends, outside politics, that I love very much for their warm caring hearts. But as I understand it, “social liberals” albeit very caring individuals, believe in the government as a tool to minister, protect, and uplift, by law, all those people anyone might identify as victims of “the system,” or whatever you might wish to call a free and successful product of living and working in a capitalistic society.
This “society,” as designed as “America” is ruled, guided and protected by a Constitution. This Constitution does not force individual behavior to subject itself to the regulations of the government, but prohibits the government from limiting the power of the individuals, as long as the individuals adhere to basic Judeo Christian values.
Today’s Democratic leadership is demanding increasingly greater power of the government over the individuals as well as access to the assets of them, especially the successful ones, in order to control our healthcare, education, ability to protect ourselves, and even wealth distribution. All of these at a staggering monetary burden on private citizens. Hence a brewing civil war.
The framers of this “America” intended for this country to be governed by regular intelligent citizens elected from the private sector, and not to be controlled by career politicians, tempted by greed, from controlling vast amounts of money and the people they take it from.
There are many, many charity organizations for good caring people to donate their own money to causes they individually believe in, with costs far less than a massive government distribution system. If some are considered corrupt, then the individuals simply have a choice of choosing another one.
The proposed system of these “well meaning” progressive leaders does not give us a choice. We “Americans” expect these good, honest, regular Democrats who still consider themselves as such, to elect their own representatives that still believe in the American way. Simply showing your hate of Donald Trump is a very childish way to destroy this country.
Joe Thielman lives in Amado.