November 2020 will mark 60 years since John Fitzgerald Kennedy was elected to serve as the 35th president of the United States. It seems like an appropriate time to look back at a few of his policies.
Kennedy was a staunch defender of freedom, believed in a strong military and the goodness of the America. He forced the USSR and Cuban communists to back down during the Cuban Missile Crisis showdown. JFK was not one to coddle communists.
President Kennedy believed in low taxes. Unfortunately, he was assassinated prior to the passage of his tax cut legislation in 1964. He proposed cutting the outrageous tax rates of the day, to the benefit of the American people. He knew that every time tax rates are cut, revenue to the government increases. This still holds true to this day.
JFK was a fierce law-and-order president. His presidency was an absolute nightmare for the gangs of that era. JFK’s crackdown on the mafia is legendary.
One thing I’ve failed to mention up to this point is that John F. Kennedy was a Democrat! Can you imagine a Democrat today running for office on tax cuts, strong defense, patriotism, law and order and being an ardent anti-communist?
The Democrat Party of today has really lost its way. Today’s Democrats want to increase taxes, helping themselves to more and more of your money. Prominent Democrats, as well as some Republicans, have enriched themselves doing business with communist countries, to the detriment of the American people. Because of their personal interests, these politicians often support positions that benefit communist nations rather than taking positions that would be beneficial to the United States.
Today’s Democrat Party encourages lawlessness. Democrats advocate for illegal immigration. Lax immigration laws cost taxpayers a fortune, encourage human trafficking and the illegal drug trade. Illegal aliens have cost our minority citizens a countless amount of jobs. Democratic leaders are emptying prisons at an alarming rate throughout the country. They appease violent, destructive anarchists who are creating havoc in our cities. At the same time, they call for dismantling and defunding the nation’s police departments. Because of Democratic reckless policies, violent crime is escalating dramatically from coast to coast.
John Fitzgerald Kennedy would certainly be ostracized by his party today. Likely, he would be forced out by its radical leadership. Foreign and domestic influences have dramatically changed the Democrat Party. Sadly, today’s Democrats are much more in line with the policies of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev than they are with those of President John F. Kennedy.
Jim Stone is former president of the Republican Club Green Valley/Sahuarita and lives in Green Valley.