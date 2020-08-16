I was outraged to read in the Green Valley News that the GVR Board has stalled plans to replace the East Center pool. I had spoken earlier to a member of the aquatics committee and was told they hoped the new pool might be ready by the end of December. Apparently, the board is a split on approving $15,000 for a preliminary design for a replacement pool.
Up until the COVID-19 virus closed all the pools, I was a regular user of the pool and a volunteer water aerobics instructor at the East Center pool. It was designed primarily as a therapeutic pool and the water was warmer than the other pools. There were three 90 year olds in our class. It helped people maintain their health and well-being. Because it was warmer than the other pools, we had people from all over Green Valley use that pool. Many came to our class as a recommendation from their physicians who told them water exercise was the best rehabilitation they could do. In fact, I had a knee replacement last year at the VA and the doctor who did it was thrilled that I exercised in water—nothing better, he said.
The other instructor and I are water walking at the North Abrego pool as we wait for the reopening of the East Center pool. However, the water is colder. We’ve met many other East Center swimmers there. We call ourselves the “East Center Refugees.” One of the problems with the pools around us is that they are very shallow and they are encumbered by lanes.
One of the big advantages of the East pool is that it was not a “lane” pool. It was open and had deep water in one end. It gave those of us who are tall the advantage of not scrapping our feet on the bottom of the pool as we exercised. It was also an advantage for the wonderful Aquabelles who have reorganized and were planning to perform this fall. The HOA surrounding the pool is the largest in Green Valley with 759 members. Many homeowners have visits from children that use the pool. Lanes really hinder the ability of the children to enjoy a pool completely. The person I talked to that was on the aquatics committee said the preliminary recommendation was a design that included deep water. There are plenty of pools in Green Valley that have lanes, the East Center pool does not need them, and most of us don’t want them.
I urge the board to reconsider the delay in rebuilding the East Center pool and begin work immediately. We pay our dues and are entitled to the repair of that pool at the earliest possible date.
Judy M. Craig lives in Green Valley.