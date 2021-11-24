In reply to Mr. Richard Chamberlin, I do not acknowledge racism (“Acknowledge racism, then we can move forward,” Page A7, Oct. 20). Believe it or not, your blanket appraisal doesn’t apply to most Americans.
I, too, grew up in a white community and white schools in the Deep South and in New England, and yet as segregation changed, I and my colleagues in the computer-development environment welcomed mixed-race staffing changes. I made social friends among the black staff, admired the black managers we acquired, and felt good about them having leading movie roles and seeing them begin to act in TV commercials.
My white colleagues entered into this acceptance and comfort exactly as did I. I have always admired blacks who achieved something — Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell, Charles Payne. I felt that with them for examples, blacks wouId more easily move ahead.
Then, going way back in time, as a child eating at a soda fountain with my mother, and seeing two water fountains off to the side marked “white” and “colored,” I wondered why both couldn’t use one fountain. Again, as a flight stewardess in New Orleans, thinking it was silly for my crew to not be allowed to sit in the back of a streetcar because that was for colored people.
There are many more instances of my very young self wondering about segregation. I also, with fascination, watched a one-armed, half-black man, “White John,” (a term the black community assigned him) hang wallpaper for my grandfather, a building contractor. My grandfather told me that White John was not accepted in the black community because he had white blood, and so it was hard for him to find work. Racism?
What you, Mr. Chamberlin, need to consider isn’t holding on to your attitude about our collective racism but acquiring some knowledge about our collective fears and comfort zones. We, who live in a, as you term it, lily-white community, choose areas for their relative safety as well as their better schools.
We fear, say, (as happened to us) pulling off the New Jersey Turnpike accidentally into a slum with threatening-looking gangs standing around on street comers, we fear living in a community where we don’t feel safe at night and might have to dodge bullets, (my sister, a flight hostess living near Newark airport, had to lie low during black riots due to bullets coming through her walls), we fear a school system where children are more anxious about physical threats than about learning, and we fear a school where challenge has been dumbed down so anyone can pass. We fear (as happened to my son looking for a new house in northwest Phoenix) looking over into the neighbor’s backyard and seeing it full of garbage because they had never had garbage collection.
Skin color aside, think about having that happen to your asset value, and you might realize what I mean by “comfort zone.”
If we’re all in the same comfort zone, skin color makes no difference.
Shirley Larsen lives in Green Valley.