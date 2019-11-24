The authors question the quality of the data related to our existential climate challenge (“Base climate decisions on data,” Page A7, Nov. 20). Considerable data has been observed, examined, confirmed, and ruled as suitable for warning Homo sapiens that they are now on the endangered species list. Unless the authors have information not known by the world’s environmental scientists, to suggest that recommended measures for action are draconian is quite a harsh slap in the face.
It was asked if there is anything we can do about our climate challenge. There are many actions that we can take. It is difficult to demand or expect urgent action from our leaders such as from our president who refers to GW and climate change crises as a hoax. Also, many in Congress and even our new candidates are misinformed about available actions such as choosing, for example, the nuclear energy option. Also, we can find many individuals and organizations that openly deny and lie about the CC impact. It has been documented that some writers and lecturers are paid by fossil fuel companies for promoting denialism.
The authors noted that natural cyclic processes could account for climate changes. But it is to be noted that nature’s changes are much slower than today’s evidence of rapid climate change caused by human’s vast industrial complex that releases large quantities of harmful greenhouse gasses and other pollutants. Yes, climate change is altered by our Earth’s various behavioral cycles as it orbits the sun. This has been carefully studied.
The authors suggest that CO2 percentage in the atmosphere is too small for any large impact. The data does not support this claim. Yes, water is a powerful GHG. So is methane and is worse than CO2. Also, nitrogen oxides are pollutants. The data is deep and enormous in impact. Are the authors of the opinion that our scientists can not sort out the impact of GHG emissions and other harmful pollutants? This same comment applies to the authors concern over the Milankovitch Cycles which have been carefully studied.
The authors, surprisingly, suggest that climate models have proven to be unreliable. Surely, not all climate models have failed. Nature’s climate pattens are cyclic, but their impact has been ascertained. The real critical issue for us now is the impact of human-caused GHG emissions and our consensus problems for deciding what urgent action to take.
The authors state that government policies based on known climate data and adapting to the inevitable climate crises seems a better policy. This is sad. But we know the data well enough to take proper acton. It is critical not to ever suggest our adapting to the inevitable collapse of civilization. Failure is not an option in our survival challenge and we don’t need a consensus for that. As noted earlier, this writer’s science experience asserts that adopting the nuclear energy choice is the reality we must face in the affirmative.
Paul Taylor lives in Green Valley.