When I tell people I’m a registered Libertarian, I’m often asked what that is. It’s a reasonable question, but it’s one that Democrats and Republicans never get asked because we think we know what they stand for. But do we? On July 26 in these pages, Jim Stone made a convincing case that the current Democratic Party bears no resemblance to the Democratic Party of John F. Kennedy. But consider the Republican Party of 2020. Does it stand for the same principles as the Republican Party of Ronald Reagan, George Bush (either one), or John McCain?
I used to say — and I meant it — that the Libertarian Party combines the best aspects of the Democratic and Republican parties. To oversimplify, that meant the social awareness of the Democratic Party and the fiscal conservatism and emphasis on small government of the Republicans. But today? The Democrats still claim to be socially aware, but their awareness extends only to issues deemed sufficiently “progressive.” As for Republicans, their small government/ fiscal conservatism mantra has long been abandoned.
The truth is, neither “major” party now stands for much of anything, at least anything consistent. A Democratic activist may be pro-choice when it comes to abortion but vehemently anti-choice when it comes to gun ownership. A Republican congressman will endorse — or at least tolerate — multi-trillion dollar deficits, something that would make Reagan roll in his grave. And both parties will gladly distort their own positions (not to mention the other party’s) at the drop of a hat.
I’m not saying I endorse everything the Libertarian Party stands for; in fact, I don’t. But at least they have the guts to come out and say what they mean. They were officially for gay marriage and marijuana legalization when both major parties were running for cover on these issues. I mentioned gun ownership. Libertarians say you should be able to own one if you want to. They’re not against reasonable controls but those controls have to be consistent with the Second Amendment. On foreign policy, they say we shouldn’t be fighting undeclared wars all over the world for vaguely defined purposes. Bring the troops home, but keep them well-trained, well-armed, and ready to defend us effectively if and when we’re attacked.
I’m saying all this not to convert you to the Libertarian Party, but to suggest that there are alternatives to the either/or polarities of the major parties. Nearly four and a half million Americans voted for the Libertarian candidate in 2016 (former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson), an impressive figure considering that Johnson wasn’t even invited to participate in any of the televised debates. Millions more voted for the Green Party candidate and for other third parties. An awful lot of people weren’t happy with the major party candidates in the last election and I expect the same will be true this year.
Of course, you’ll always hear people say you’re throwing your vote away if you vote for someone with virtually no chance of being elected. But aren’t you throwing your vote away if you cast it for someone you don’t like or respect, someone who managed to get your party’s nomination but who leaves you wishing for someone else? Libertarians like to say that the lesser of two evils is still evil.
My point is not that you should look at the world through my eyes but through your own. Think about what matters to you. What are your core values? What do you like and dislike about our government, our laws, our society? Look for alternatives if the major parties aren’t addressing your concerns. But whatever you do, have a reason to vote for a candidate, other than that you’ve always voted for his or her party. And please — please — don’t say you’re voting for the lesser of two evils. We have enough evil in the world without voting for more of it.
Jim Duzak is an attorney and author. He lives in Green Valley.