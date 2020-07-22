Despite the current surge in COVID-19 cases, we must continue to re-open the U.S. economy and society, not shut it back down.
To put the situation in a bigger perspective consider the following:
•This is a highly transmittable but low-mortality virus. The current death rate of those testing positive is 2.8%. It has been consistently low to date and post-surge it will trend lower as more cases are those with healthy immune systems or no serious underlying conditions who will survive. Currently, 80% do not require hospitalization.
•Those hospitalized are receiving new treatments that are improving their care and recovery rates. Meanwhile, those infected are producing antibodies to the disease.
•We're approaching 1.5% of the current U.S. population testing positive — 1.5% of 331 million = 4.9 million people. There are still about 326 million people able to return to their lives and livelihoods. •It's becoming clear that people will continue to contract COVID-19 and more of those most susceptible will die until a vaccine or herd immunity kicks in, no matter what draconian measures are taken. This process is called survival of the fittest and natural selection in nature, and nature is in control right now. We can only reduce the infection rate to a manageable level until a vaccine becomes available.
•Worldwide, some 160 experimental vaccines are currently under study or in trial; several in the U.S. are showing promising preliminary results. An effective vaccine will likely be developed by the first half of 2021.
Bias and ratings
Given these facts, why should we basically shut down the whole economy again, the whole society? The mainstream news media's focus on case numbers instead of consistently low death rate is driven by ratings and a discernible political bias that only generates more fear and panic in the general public than is warranted. Meanwhile, 98.5% of the country is still disease-free, and most are eager to resume their lives and jobs in a (temporary) new world until this nightmare is resolved.
Let’s get there
That said, this has become a national emergency and requires federal government intervention. Here are my recommendations for how to achieve this:
The president (who has taken the wrong approach so far) should exercise the national state of emergency he declared in March to mandate the following;
•Sufficient health resources are made available to handle the current surge.
•Ramp up the government COVID-19 testing program quickly and exponentially.
•Impose a requirement for everyone to wear face masks in public and inside of all public buildings — commercial, sports, educational, etc. This is a drastic but necessary step to reduce the infection rate and protect the vulnerable. Exceptions would include outdoors in open spaces and settings where social distancing can safely be maintained at 6-plus feet and in restaurants and bars after seated when at tables or stools spaced 6 feet apart. Patrons would be required to re-don masks before leaving.
•Except as noted above, reduce social distancing to four feet. Face mask wearers at these distances should be adequately protected. It will surely reduce the infection rate and also provide much needed social and workplace relief.
•Continue to re-open the economy, our society, and our schools under the above conditions.
The face mask requirement will be difficult to implement, especially for children, but it can be done if strictly enforced by parents and authorities. Facing reality, even 85-90% overall compliance should be sufficient to stem the tide of this highly contagious but low-mortality disease until a cure is found.
Richard Schnibbe lives in Green Valley.