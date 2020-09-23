The beginning of the 2020-21 school year is the 50th anniversary of my employment at Continental School. I was new to Arizona at the time and had successfully interviewed for a third-grade teaching position. I was 23 years old.
At that time, there were about 125 students at Continental. It was a still largely a ranching and farming community school, the type of school established by pioneers for their children. The school has been in the same general location for over 100 years with well-documented family and community involvement and a reputation for producing excellent students and future community leaders.
The retirement community of Green Valley developed around Continental School as the school grew to just under 600 students. I was honored to return to Continental School and complete my educational career as superintendent of the Continental Elementary School District for five years, from 2010-15. During my tenure, I supervised the reconstruction of the school campus and participated in bond and override elections.
The purpose of this letter is to give Green Valley residents some context and information on the 2020 Continental override election.
•Override elections are held in Arizona so that local communities can authorize additional local funds to schools. Before and after becoming superintendent at Continental ESD, the state reduced funding for schools to the extent that schools are still significantly below previous state funding levels and far below funding levels in other states ranking near the bottom. The override funds, in my view, are critical to the functioning of the school including safety of the students and staff. The state simply does not adequately support education.
•Overrides must be reauthorized every seven years by the voters. Continental has had an override for many years. The reauthorization does not raise taxes. Voters have been paying for it for years.
•Some people think that because Green Valley has age-restricted neighborhoods, you shouldn’t pay for education. I would remind voters living in age restricted areas that we all pay taxes that are not necessarily of direct benefit. I pay for police and fire protection but my house has never caught on fire nor has anyone tried to harm me. Working people pay for Social Security which benefits older citizens. Further, Green Valley has neighborhoods that are not age restricted, families who live and work in Green Valley, and children who attend Continental School.
•I heard for years that if Continental was incorporated into the Sahuarita USD, it would eliminate or reduce school taxes. This is not true. The school tax rate in Sahuarita is much higher than Continental. Incorporation would raise your taxes. Continental has one of the lowest tax rates in the Arizona even with the override.
•Continental School has been the largest employer in Green Valley, putting money and resources into the entire community. A no vote on the override will result in jobs lost. I know because my first year at Continental the override was voted down and the negative impact was significant and painful. Fortunately, the following year, the override was passed with the full support of Green Valley residents and businesses. It is not just about the school. The override vote impacts all of Green Valley.
•Over my years at Continental, especially the last five years, I met many retired Green Valley residents volunteering in the school. I believe that residents want to be proud of their school. I know that Continental has an excellent leadership, hard working and experienced staff and involved, caring parents. I believe that citizens wish to sustain the over 100 years of excellence at Continental.
I urge voters to support the Continental Override and continue to take pride in the school community. Schooling and the challenges of educating our youth have never been greater. Christa McAuliffe once said, “I touch the future, I teach.” Voters also touch the future by providing opportunities for education and sustaining the financial resources needed.
Virginia W. Juettner, Ph.D., is past superintendent of the Continental Elementary School District.