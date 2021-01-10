The recent article in the Green Valley News (“Did GVR get the best deal on the clubhouse?” Dec. 27) and a related article (Dec. 30) raises questions about the propriety of the conduct of the board directors involved in the negotiations and purchase.
In September, the GVR Board authorized the purchase of both the Canoa Hills clubhouse and the adjacent large parking lot for an amount not to exceed $700,000 ,which was the listing price for both. These properties had been on the market for several years. As the article noted, the listing agent said that both properties could have been purchased for the mid $500,000s. This amount was close to the GVR commissioned appraised values of $380,000 for the building and $160,000 for the large parking lot. President Don Weaver stated that he was not aware of this information. Did he and the other negotiators not do their due diligence? Did they not pay attention to their own appraisal?
Instead of purchasing both parcels as directed and authorized, the directors involved in the negotiations took it upon themselves to offer $500,000, or about $120,000 more than the appraised value for just the clubhouse on the condition that the property owner donate the adjacent parking lot to the GVR Foundation, a separate entity from GVR.
Seems pretty clear that the additional $120,000 was an incentive to entice the donation of the parking lot. According to at least two directors not involved in the negotiations, the inclusion of this donation condition was not authorized by the board. As a deliberative body, the board collectively makes decisions, not individual directors.
Also, the Foundation, according to its current board president, was not involved in the transaction nor did it know anything about the deal until it was completed.
This raises the question why did these individuals, without authority, decide that it was necessary for the Foundation, a separate entity from GVR, to have this parking lot? Clearly the Foundation did not ask for it. Didn’t they know that GVR has to have the parking lot if wants to use the building. It likely could have been purchased for an additional $50,000. Why did they believe it was proper to use GVR funds to benefit a third party? One reaches the inescapable conclusion that this transaction was done solely for the benefit of the Foundation, or the seller, but not GVR. According to the news articles, GVR will now negotiate a lease with the Foundation for the use of the parking lot.
According to Weaver, the lease may include an option to buy the parking lot. Why would GVR want to lease the parking lot and then buy it later when they could have purchased it with the building for an additional $50,000? This entire transaction was wrong and should have never happened.
The question that is perhaps most important: Because there was no board authorization to enter into the transaction concerning the Foundation, isn’t the unauthorized spending of an additional $120,000 of GVR funds just to entice the property owner to donate the parking lot to the Foundation a misappropriation of corporate funds? Isn’t this conduct by the directors involved a violation of their fiduciary duty to the corporation? Director Mark McIntosh suggests that criticism of the deal was missing the point. He said the clubhouse would eliminate space issues and the deal with the Foundation will help members who can’t afford GVR dues. I would suggest that Director Macintosh is missing the point.
The building would have been purchased in any instance, thus providing the needed space, and it is the board of the Foundation’s responsibility to raise funds for the Foundation, not GVR. Just because it seems to be a good idea doesn’t give individual directors to right to enter into contracts and spend corporate funds without authority.
Does the GVR membership really want these people making business decisions and handling GVR’s finances?
The individual directors involved in this transaction are not just bad business people, they are bad directors. They have breached their fiduciary duty to the corporation and need to resign from the Board of Directors. The alternative is for the GVR membership to start a petition to have them recalled.
John Haggerty lives in Green Valley.