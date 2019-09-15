From the Town Hall on climate change, it was clearly revealed that the Democratic presidential candidates are seriously misinformed about the significant role that nuclear energy can apply to securing our planet. Several of the high-ranking candidates noted that nuclear energy cannot be considered a viable choice until we solve the nuclear waste problem. This problem was solved decades ago. Embarrassing!
Candidates seemed to be uninformed about the limitations of solar and wind energy applications: Very low efficiency, requiring unacceptable fossil fuel backup; uses rare earth metals; large footprint unsuitable for urban areas; relatively short life span with early replacement costs; high subsidies add to base costs; vulnerable to storm damage; difficult, costly recycling; high maintenance costs; difficult grid connections; and cannot match the efficiency, safety, application choices and enormous energy output of modern nuclear power.
Many candidates are apparently unaware that a New Nuclear Age has arrived that is demanding the adoption of energy-securing nuclear power. The exciting news is that President Trump has signed into law two pro-nuclear legislations that can modernize America’s nuclear future. One law is the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act, which directs the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to “make regulations more quickly with respect to new nuclear reactors.” This became law in January 2019, with a 361-10 House vote and a unanimous vote in the Senate. This is exciting, veto-proof legislation.
The other law is the Nuclear Energy Innovations Capabilities Act, which was signed in September 2018. This law “updates the mission and objectives of the Department of Energy’s civilian nuclear energy programs, particularly supporting the deployment of advanced reactors and developing a reactor-based fast neutron source for the testing of advanced reactor fuels and materials.” This should speed up the development of advanced reactors in the U.S. The law commits the government to support commercial nuclear energy adoptions, fostering cost-sharing and partnerships between governments and the private sector. This is critical as developing nations are in urgent need of energy security. This law can help the U.S. regain and maintain its nuclear leadership in the world.
There are several other strong provisions that will help accelerate the development and deployment of advanced nuclear technologies. This would include assembly line manufacturing and transportation of small modular reactors to sites.
Our environmental crisis makes it imperative to add nuclear energy to our options. Our modern nuclear reactors honor our great scientists who have presented to the world’s people a rich source of controllable energy that is clean, efficient, affordable, reliable, very safe, and sustainable for thousands of years.
The benefits of using our new generation of nuclear reactors would be massive in scale giving humankind an unparalleled opportunity to come together in the common and necessary goal of securing our future. Hopefully, our candidates will join and support the New Nuclear Age.
Paul Taylor holds a doctorate in science education, and lives in Green Valley.